Brynn Whitfield is “open to anything” when it comes to Bravo — especially if reuniting with the OG Real Housewives of New York City is on the table.

“Whatever’s going to give New York the best show, I’m all for it,” Brynn, 37, told Us Weekly exclusively on Tuesday, February 8, while promoting her partnership with La Marca.

“I’ve heard those rumors,” the Bravo newbie continued, noting she’d be down to film with anyone. “The point of this is not to make Brynn Whitfield happy, it’s to make the fans happy. Let’s do New York justice.”

Brynn admitted that she’s still getting her OG RHONY fix with Luann & Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake and The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy.

Related: Every New Housewife Who Sat Next to Andy Cohen at Their 1st Reunion It’s an undisputed Bravo fact that sitting next to Andy Cohen at a Housewives reunion — especially as a newbie — is an honor. From Real Housewives of Orange County‘s Shannon Beador to Real Housewives of Salt Lake City‘s Monica Garcia, several reality stars became the talk of the Bravo universe after getting the special […]

“If they don’t bring up the other girls, I feel like I’m still getting my fix,” she continued. “You don’t have to put them on if we come back, but just keep giving them shows.”

Brynn made her Bravo debut during RHONY season 14, which premiered in July 2023. She was introduced as part of the show’s new cast, which also included Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons and Jessel Taank.

As for whether or not the latest cast is set to return, Brynn joked that she’s “in a situationship with Bravo” at the moment.

“I don’t know where I stand — but I know they’re interested — but I don’t know exactly,” she said. “I don’t have details. I’m waiting for them to text me.”

She may not be filming for another RHONY season just yet, but Brynn did offer an update on where some of her friendships stand.

Related: Winter TV Preview 2024: Inside Must-Watch New and Returning Shows With both the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes coming to an end, the winter TV schedule is overflowing with highly anticipated premieres and returns — but some shows are still delayed, and others will have shortened seasons. Fans of Abbott Elementary looking forward to more episodes of the sitcom will be in for a bit of […]

Brynn said she has seen Sai “twice in the group setting” since filming the reunion, which aired in October 2023. “It was hard for us, too, filming. When you have filming, it changes things and then your friendship is kind of put through something different,” Brynn said, noting that she’s “hopeful” that they can get back to a good place.

“Ubah and I are cool,” Brynn added, before hinting at Jenna’s possible return.

“I truly don’t know. But I’m hopeful that everyone’s back,” she said. “It works. And we’re truly friends and I’m hopeful. We’re just going to have to wait and see.”

During her break from RHONY, Brynn is gearing up for a Valentine’s Day with La Marca as a single girl this year.

“I’m singling and mingling. I actually just deleted Raya for the 10th time and I’ve promised myself that I’m not going to get back on,” Brynn said, before teasing her secret to making Valentine’s Day special. “This is a day [that] I love myself. This is a day I can just celebrate me. There’s nothing wrong with self-love.”

Who Is Your Favorite OG Housewife?

Brynn said that this Valentine’s Day she will “be chilling” and focusing more on the self-love aspect of the holiday. “No one is going to love you in the way that you want them to love you,” she said. “In actuality, it’s like, you need to love yourself.”

As a single girl on Valentine’s Day, Brynn will be cuddled up with a cocktail — more specifically, the La Marca Berry Be Mine — and she shared the recipe with Us exclusively. Keep scrolling for the full list of ingredients:

La Marca Berry Be Mine

Recipe:

1 oz strawberry liqueur

1/2 oz vodka

1/2 oz lemon juice

La Marca Prosecco

Shake strawberry liqueur, vodka, and lemon juice with ice.

Strain into a flute and top with La Marca Prosecco. Garnish with a strawberry slice