Ready for diamond status? Caitlyn Jenner seems to believe her ex-wife Kris Jenner would be a good addition to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The I Am Cait alum, 70, opened up about what’s next for the 64-year-old momager following the news that Keeping Up With the Kardashians is ending after season 20. “Well, put it this way, Kris could handle all of those women and some others, yes,” the Olympian explained to Access Hollywood in an interview on Wednesday, September 9. “That’s kind of in her element.”

Caitlyn, who divorced Kris in 2015 and shares daughters Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, continued, “I think she would do really well. She would have a lot to say with all these girls. … She would be phenomenal on that show.”

KUWTK, cocreated by Ryan Seacrest and Eliot Goldberg, debuted on E! in 2007 and has since become a pop culture phenomenon. Kim Kardashian announced via Instagram on Tuesday, September 8, that the reality series will end in 2021 after season 20 airs.

“It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” the KKW Beauty mogul, 39, wrote in a statement that was later shared by many of her family members. “After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years — through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.”

Kardashian thanked not only the people involved on KUWTK behind-the-scenes but the dedicated fans who’ve supported the show over the years. The Skims founder said she’d be “forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever.”

Following the surprise announcement, many KUWTK fans speculated Kris’ next career move via Twitter and some even suggested she should join RHOBH. When Andy Cohen weighed in on the possibility, he showed his support for the concept.

“I got so many DMs and tweets saying Kris should join the Housewives,” Cohen, 52, said on Radio Andy on Wednesday. “[The tweets said], ‘She is good friends with Kyle [Richards], this should happen, make it happen,’ and then I tweeted that I would be talking about it on the radio today and I got a whole bunch of tweets saying, ‘Don’t do it.’ It’s so interesting to me.”

Cohen noted what a “huge get” Kris would be for the franchise and is “already connected with the cast.” However, he doesn’t think the matriarch would “join a show that she has no control over” like she does with KUWTK.

There is a new spot open on RHOBH as Denise Richards’ rep confirmed her departure to Us Weekly on Wednesday after two seasons. Throughout season 10, the 49-year-old Wild Things star had a tough go battling rumors of an alleged affair with costar Brandi Glanville.

Listen to Getting Real with the Housewives, your one-stop destination for Housewives news and exclusive interviews