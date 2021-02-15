Telling it like it is! Cameran Eubanks got real about her past run-ins with fellow Bravo personalities and how some of the network’s stars view themselves on the fame spectrum.

“BravoCon was a lot,” the Southern Charm alum, 37, revealed during Us Weekly’s “Instagram Breakdown” while reflecting on the November 2019 event. “It was interesting. Bravo fans are amazing — absolutely amazing. But I only stayed for one day. One day was all I could take.”

While Denise Richards was “super nice” to Eubanks, others were not so friendly. “There were so many who were so nice, and there were so many who were, like, legitimately think they’re A-list celebrities,” she quipped. “I mean, like, crazy.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 49, is not the only Bravo star of whom the One Day You’ll Thank Me author is a fan. “Captain Lee [Rosbach] — favorite No. 1 Bravoleb that I’ve ever met,” she told Us of the Below Deck personality. “He is salt of the earth, just as real as can be and just pure good.”

Eubanks had similarly kind words for her former Southern Charm costar Shep Rose. “Shep is one of my favorite people,” she gushed. “I love him, love him, love him — like a brother. He is just so unapologetically himself. He cannot help but be himself. He’s just real. He’s very real.”

The reality star confirmed via Instagram in May 2020 that she would not return for season 7 of Southern Charm. She opened up earlier this month about her decision to throw in the towel.

“Craig [Conover] texted me the other day! He’s like, ‘What would it take for you to come back, Cam?’ I’m like, ‘Oh, God, I don’t know. I think that chapter is closed,’” she exclusively told Us. “To be honest, I feel like I don’t fit anymore in the mix. It started to feel a little forced for me and just inauthentic. I don’t want to be on reality TV and feel like I have to act or feel like I have to be a certain way to fit in. I do keep my family private and just started to feel a little hypocritical for me to stay on.”

While Eubanks and her husband, Jason Wimberly, shut down rumors that he had an affair around the time of her exit, she insisted that she planned to leave the show before the drama. “I had made my decision before all the rumors and all that started,” she revealed to Us. “Everybody tries to make it about that, but it wasn’t.”

Watch the video above for more Instagram revelations from Eubanks!