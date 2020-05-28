Captain Sandy Yawn always has her hands full while driving the charter yacht on Below Deck Mediterranean, but one thing she doesn’t have to worry about anymore? Hannah Ferrier flirting with guests.

“I think Hannah learned her lesson, to be honest,” Sandy said exclusively on Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast. “She’s a very different person than when we first started. She’s growing, emotionally, evolving. It’s nice to see.”

Fans may recall Hannah getting flirty with a charter guest named Jason during season 2 of the reality show. During a blog for Bravo at the time, she admitted the twosome kissed.

“Jason and I had a lot of chemistry as soon as he came on board, but it really went against my rules to hook up with a charter guest!” the Chief Stew wrote in 2017. “But after the few weeks I’d had dealing with the new crew, it was nice to get some positive attention. It was definitely a case of the angel on one shoulder and devil on the other. Despite the obvious chemistry and flirting, once he actually kissed me, I had a realization that this needed to wait until after he had left the boat.”

Sandy is more concerned, however, with Hannah’s relationship with Malia White, who returns as a bosun for season 5.

“[Malia] walked in on Hannah talking about her. She’s like, ‘I’m right here, Hannah, if you’ve got something to say, say it to my face.’ My concern was her and Hannah this season,” the captain said on the podcast. “And I’m going to see how that plays out, because obviously we all end on a great note, because that’s how we want to end. Like we say our goodbyes, and now it’s our hellos. Now we’re going to see how well they do.”

Sandy is confident in Malia’s abilities to transition from deckhand to bosun.

“After our last season, Malia went and worked on yachts, she got her captain’s license,” she explained. “She did not stop. Malia has, I always saw this in her, leadership qualities. Leadership qualities start with being able to confront issues head on without anger, or, you know, just even though Malia was a kissing machine, I guarantee if she was a boy that wouldn’t have been an issue.”

Below Deck Mediterranean season 5 premieres on Bravo Monday, June 1, at 9 p.m. ET.