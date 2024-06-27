Nineties icon Carmen Electra fittingly made an appearance on That ‘90s Show season 2.

Warning: This post contains spoilers for That ‘90s Show season 2, part 1.

Electra, 52, played herself in one of the new episodes, which dropped on Netflix Thursday, June 27. In one scene, Electra gave Red Forman (show star Kurtwood Smith) a lap dance.

“Obviously, it’s a no-brainer when you play yourself doing something that you know how to do. But it got to the point — so real — where the choreographers I’d worked with were choreographing my scene,” Electra exclusively told Us Weekly at the show’s ‘90s Night premiere at Los Angeles’ Button Mash on Tuesday, June 25. “So, it’s actually like a dance scene and it’s just very, like fun, and legit and good humor about the 90s.”

Electra further gushed that she is “so happy” to be featured on That ‘90s Show because she loves both the cast and the era.

“I love that the generation, like, all these generations of people go back — they love the ‘90s. They’re obsessed with it,” Electra told Us. “So many people I know [are like], ‘I wish I was at the Viper Room. I wish I knew Sunset. I wish that I was on MTV during that whole thing.’ It’s fun. I think people are gonna love it. It’s a very energetic, off-hook scene. I’m excited to come back.”

That ‘90s Show is a spinoff of FOX’s That ‘70s Show, which originally featured a group of teens growing up in Wisconsin during the 1970s. On the Netflix series, Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon) have grown up and are now parents to teen daughter Leia (Callie Haverda), who visits her grandparents Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) and Red two decades later in the 1990s.

According to Smith, Electra was a consummate professional during their intimate scene.

“She was so sweet,” Smith, 80, exclusively told Us on Tuesday. “[It was] something that could have been awkward and embarrassing for me, [but] actually was fun and I give her credit for that.”

Electra and Smith prepared for the routine several days before taping.

“I thought that I would pretty much just be jumping in to do what I do. The fact that they had full choreographers, and we had many rehearsals for days, was really cool for me,” Electra recalled to Us. “The scene as a whole was choreographed. I mean, obviously [there’s] dialogue, but then just one of those wild scenes where they went, ‘We know who you are. We know how you started your career as a dancer.’ And then they just knew what to do.”

She added, “We weren’t laughing hysterically while doing it, but then it was that moment where we gotta go ‘90s hard on this because that’s what the fun was.”

That ‘90s Show season 2, part 1 is currently streaming on Netflix. The remaining episodes will be released Thursday, October 24.

With reporting by Mariel Turner