He’s back, Wisconsin! Ashton Kutcher reprised his role as Michael Kelso on the That ’70s Show spinoff — but is he coming back for a season 2?

“I don’t know. Nobody’s even asked me,” Kutcher, 44, told E! News in an interview published on Friday, February 3. “I have no idea. I’m not in the weeds on that one.”

Kutcher initially starred on the FOX sitcom from 1998 to 2006 before heading to Point Place for a cameo on That ‘90s Show alongside real-life — and now on-screen — wife Mila Kunis, who also returned to her role as Jackie Burkhart. The Netflix spinoff follows Eric Forman (Topher Grace) and Donna Pinciotti’s (Laura Prepon) daughter Leia Forman (Callie Haverda) as she spends the summer at grandparents Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) and Red’s (Kurtwood Smith) house.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“It was so cool,” the Butterfly Effect star said of returning to his old stomping grounds. “Kurtwood and Debra Jo are so amazing. I was doing The Ranch on Netflix and both of them came and were on the show. I love them dearly. I love the whole cast of the show, everybody that we worked with. I grew up with that team. Being able to go back in there and re-experience it was super nostalgic and really fun.”

While Kelso and Jackie only made a brief appearance in the show’s pilot, fans were left hoping — now that season 2 has officially been greenlit — to see the twosome again, especially since their son, Jay Kelso (Mace Coronel), is a series regular.

When asked how long he thinks the next generation should stick around, Kutcher revealed that he hopes they have an even longer run with the franchise than he did. “I hope those kids have 10 seasons of that show,” he gushed.

While plans for its sophomore season have yet to be revealed, season 1 of That 90’s Show featured almost every original cast member from its predecessor, with the exception of Danny Masterson, who is currently gearing up for his second trial for sexual assault charges.

Last week, the Just Married star — who starred alongside Masterson, 46, on both ‘70s and Netflix’s The Ranch — opened up about the New York native’s controversy for the first time.

“Ultimately, I can’t know. I’m not the judge. I’m not the jury. I’m not the DA. I’m not the victim. And I’m not the accused,” he told Esquire on January 31. “And so, in that case, I don’t have a space to comment. I just don’t know.”

Kutcher added that he hopes Masterson will “be found innocent of the charges brought against him, but “wholesale feel[s] for anybody who feels like they’ve been violated in any way.”

Kutcher, who is an advocate for victims of abuse — cofounding Thorn: Digital Defenders of Children, which aims to defend children from online sexual abuse, in 2012 — noted that he finds it hard to watch the legal battle play out.

“Someday, his kid is going to read about this,” he explained to the outlet, in reference to Masterson’s daughter, Fianna, 8, whose he shares with wife Bijou Phillips.