The next generation! Mace Coronel is one of the newest faces on the Netflix series That ‘90s Show, the spinoff of the beloved That ‘70s Show.

That ‘90s Show follows Leia, the daughter of Eric Forman (Topher Grace) and Donna Pinciotti (Laura Prepon), who visits her grandparents Kitty and Red Foreman (Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp, respectively) for the summer at her dad’s childhood home in Wisconsin.

Coronel plays Jay Kelso, who is the son of Michael Kelso (Ashton Kutcher) and Jackie Burkhart (Mila Kunis), whose on-screen romance on the original series eventually developed into an off-screen marriage. Along with Grace, Prepon, Kutcher and Kunis, Wilmer Valderrama and Danny Masterson rounded out the original gang on That ‘70s Show, which aired for eight seasons from 1999 to 2006.

While Kutcher and Kunis’ romance blossomed off-screen and the couple share two children son Dimitri and daughter Wyatt, their respective characters did not have the same luck. On the series finale of That ‘70s Show, Kelso and Jackie did not end up together. However, for the new Netflix series, Kunis revealed she and her husband’s characters got back together — and now have a child. That’s where Coronel’s character, Jay, comes in.

“My husband and I are together in it,” Kunis revealed to Access Hollywood in September 2022. “Which is weird because we shouldn’t have been. My character would be with Fez [Valderrama]. Also, Kelso was married at the end of That ‘70s Show. Now we are married with a kid [on the show]. It is very cute.”

Coronel’s character, for his part, has been described as “a charming, flirty young videographer” who is the main love interest of Leia (Callie Haverda).

“HELLO WISCONSIN!” Haverda captioned an Instagram post in February 2022 following the announcement of her casting on the Netflix series. “I cannot begin to tell you how excited I am!!!!!”

While Haverda and Coronel are the only two characters with connections to the previous cast. there are several new characters introduced into this new generation. Ashley Aufderheide and Maxwell Acee Donovan play Leia’s next door neighbors. Reyn Doi and Sam Morelos also have roles in the series.

While a lot of the new faces to the series are just getting their start on TV, that’s not the case for Coronel. The New York native is a former Nickelodeon star who is best known for his role as Ricky Harper on Nicky, Ricky, Dicky and Dawn.

Keep reading to learn more about Coronel: