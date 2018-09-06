Carole Radziwill said goodbye to The Real Housewives of New York City with one more diss at her former bestie Bethenny Frankel.

Footage of Radziwill with her friend talking about Frankel’s company, Skinnygirl, on Instagram Live aired on the Wednesday, September 5, RHONY reunion. In the clip, Radziwill’s friend says the brand body shames women. The author reiterated the point on Twitter after the episode aired: “Yes Bethenny was offensive. She makes money off of girls who she age shames & skinny shames. I think she should listen to some very good advise from my friend and re-brand.”

Radziwill added, “By the way, I believe B is turning 49 years old. It’s nuts,” referring to her accusations that Frankel has age-shamed her during the season.

Frankel, for her part, poked fun at another one of Radziwill’s recent comments. After the former journalist claimed during the reunion that doctors said her “huge hippocampus” is why she is more rational than others, the Shark Tank star tweeted a cartoon of herself walking a hippo with a thought bubble that reads “I have a huge hippopotamus…”

“Do you?” Frankel captioned the tweet on Thursday, September 6.

A women’s health expert then tweeted at Radziwill that “a large hippocampus gives you a memory boost and may protect you from dementia later in life,” to which Radziwill replied, “Yes I heard. I’m in the 99th percentile…likely to never forget anything…..oh nooo…..”

Radziwill, who announced in July that she was not returning for season 11, also shared a series of photos from her six seasons on the show on Instagram Wednesday night. Noticeably missing from most of the photos? Frankel.

The two women became fast friends when Frankel returned to the series for season 7 in 2015, but fought during most of season 10. Their friendship seemingly turned sour after Frankel accused Radziwill’s on-off boyfriend Adam Kenworthy of declining to work on a mission trip to Puerto Rico because there was no compensation.

