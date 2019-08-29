



Ten years down, 10 more to go? Catelynn Lowell and Maci Bookout react to Teen Mom OG’s massive impact during the upcoming season 10 reunion, admitting they had no idea what the show would become when they joined 16 & Pregnant in 2009.

“I think it’s crazy. I think our show has done a lot to show addiction, post-partum, mental illness, marriage struggles, teen pregnancies [and] relationships,” Catelynn, 27, says in Us Weekly‘s exclusive sneak peek of the two-night reunion. Maci, 28, agrees, adding that while everything is exposed on the show, that can have a silver lining.

“Honestly, my favorite thing to hear or see is when we do have those hard conversations on camera and you see someone tweet you and say, ‘Thank you so much for sharing that because I was dealing with the same thing. I don’t feel so alone,’” the Bulletproof author says. “That’s the biggest.”

Host Dr. Drew, who has worked with the women — along with Amber Portwood, who filmed a segment for the reunion separately — since the beginning, also reflects on how the experience has been for him.

“I didn’t know I was gonna get so attached to these guys,” Dr. Drew says in the video above. “I was so anxious when you guys were younger!”

The two-night Teen Mom OG reunion airs on MTV Monday, September 2, at 9 p.m. ET and Tuesday, September 3, at 8 p.m. ET.

