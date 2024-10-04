Kamie Crawford is ready to “move on” from helping catch catfishes on the MTV docuseries.

“After six years of living my absolute dream working on Catfish — one of the most iconic shows in television history — it is with a heavy heart and much consideration that I have decided to move on to my next adventure,” Kamie, 31, wrote in a lengthy Instagram statement posted on Thursday, October 3.

She continued, “I am proud of the work we’ve done and the impact I’ve left and I am forever grateful to Nev [Schulman], Critical Content and MTV for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and shot at a dream I’ve been working towards since I was 19 years old.”

Kamie joined Catfish in 2018 after OG host Max Joseph left the show. Max originally helmed the MTV series alongside Nev, 39, who remained on the project with Kamie. On Catfish, the hosts work to help individuals discover whether their online partners are real or lying about their identities.

“When I got an email in 2018 from an absolute stranger at Catfish’s production department asking if I wanted to guest cohost two episodes of one of my favorite shows of all time, I never would’ve imagined the life, love, memories and worldwide support that it would’ve awarded me,” Kamie wrote on Thursday. “I am so grateful for every single moment spent traveling the country, meeting so many of you and helping people find love.”

She added, “The outpouring of love that I receive on a daily basis from Catfish fans around the world lets me know that I have done what I’ve always intended on doing, which is to leave every room a little bit brighter, warmer and safer than when I entered.”

Kamie further thanked her supporters for “wrapping [their] arms around” her and accepting her into the Catfish family.

“Change is hard but your acceptance and love made it so much easier to fill some already pretty big shoes,” Kamie concluded on Thursday. “I have so many new dreams now and although I’m writing this with tears in my eyes … I am excited for what’s to come.”

Catfish has recently been on hiatus as Nev recovers from a neck injury.

“We know as much as you do, so we’re still waiting to hear [and] still waiting to find out,” Kamie exclusively told Us Weekly at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards last month. “Obviously hopes are high, but he’s got to recover first.”

Nev revealed in August that he broke his neck in two places while riding a bike and later underwent emergency spine surgery.

“[I thought], ‘I’m glad he’s alive. How quickly can I send flowers?’” Kamie recalled to Us. “So that’s what I did and I just hope that he’s back to 100 percent in no time. … I wish him a speedy recovery. I know that that is no joke.”