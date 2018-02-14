Catt Salder is moving on from E! and heading back on the red carpet. The TV personality appeared on The View on Wednesday, February 14, and revealed that she has “a lot of things in the works,” but the first will be covering the Academy Awards on Sunday, March 4.

“I do have a job at the Oscars. I’m returning to the red carpet for the Vanity Fair Oscars party,” she told the hosts. Sadler, 43, has not covered any carpets or appeared on television since December 19, which was her last day on E!’s Daily Pop.

Us Weekly exclusively broke the news that the mother of two left the network she worked at for 12 years after learning that her colleague Jason Kennedy was making double her salary. While she made about $600,000 per year, he was taking in between $1-1.2 million a year, a source confirmed.

During her appearance on The View, cohost Sunny Hostin read the statement that E! released last month. The network claimed Kennedy and Sadler had very different roles, as she was focused on daytime and he on nighttime and red carpet. “Our employees’ salaries are based on their roles and their expertise, regardless of gender. So we wish Catt well, but I hope that sets the record straight on that,” they said in January.

Sadler then explained that she felt E! was “discarding” her by the statement, as she and Kennedy had the same job. When cohost Joy Behar asked, “the same exact job?” Sadler answered: “Exact is objective, but yes. We were on the same show, E! News, as fixtures most nights. We started at the same time 12 years ago. We had the same, for all intensive purposes, experience, skill set, same public profile. For me it was really apples to apples,” she explained. “That’s why I felt so strong in my conviction that what was happening was an injustice, and that’s why I felt very compelled to fight for what was right at the time. I thought they were going to do the right thing, and at the end, they did not.”

She added that the statement was “hurtful” and didn’t make much sense. “I was like, ‘Were you watching the same show?’” She also noted that her workload had doubled as she took on roles in the morning as well, yet still was making less than half of Kennedy’s salary.

When she threatened to quit if they didn’t increase her salary, she felt like the network didn’t think she’d really leave. “You’d have to ask them, but I think their perspective was, ‘Oh a 43-year-old mom of two, been here for how many years, where is she going?’” Sadler explained.

In addition to the Oscars red carpet, Sadler hopes to use her journalism experience to fix the pay gap issue. “This is not my story — this is so many women’s stories, and the response is it affirms across all industries, there are injustices. Women are making 80 cents on the dollar,” she explained. “We have got to make that shift. A lot of the things I’m working on now are to expose that and use my gift of maybe story telling to do these interviews, travel to Iceland maybe and talk about equal pay and the sexual harassment and me too movements and all that.”

