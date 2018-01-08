Sisterhood. Catt Sadler took to Instagram Story to thank Debra Messing, Eva Longoria and more famous women for calling out E! over her pay disparity on the 2018 Golden Globes red carpet on Sunday, January 7.

“To the sisterhood of strong women using their voices on my behalf — I’m humbled, grateful, and beyond inspired by your relentless pursuing of what’s fair for ALL women,” Sadler wrote on Monday, January 8, via her Instagram Story, tagging Messing, Longoria, Amy Schumer, Sarah Jessica Parker, Brie Larson and Julianne Moore. “I salute you, love you, and miss you too. #TimesUp.”

In a second story, the former Daily Pop host shared the link to the Time’s Up website. Actresses walked the Globes red carpet in black to show their support for women who have been sexually abused and harassed in the workplace and have founded the Time’s Up movement to fund legal aid for victims.

As previously reported, Sadler left E! after she learned that she was being paid less than cohost Jason Kennedy, who started working at the show the very same year.

“With Time’s Up, we support gender equity and equal pay, and we hope E! follows that lead with Catt, as well. We stand with you, Catt,” the Desperate Housewives alum said alongside Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon during their joint interview with Ryan Seacrest on Sunday.

Messing also took an opportunity to call out E! during the network’s live broadcast.

“I was so shocked to hear that E! doesn’t believe in paying their female cohosts the same as their male cohosts. I miss Catt Sadler. So we stand with her. That’s something that can change tomorrow, you know. We want people to start having this conversation that women are just as valuable as men,” the Will and Grace star told host Giuliana Rancic.

While Schumer didn’t attend the Golden Globes, she is one of the women who encouraged actresses to ask the network about Sadler on the carpet.

“If you’re on the carpet tonight or at home post in support and ask @eentertainment what happened? We thought you would be for pay equality and say #imwithcattsad @iamcattsadler,” the comedian captioned a photo of Sadler on Sunday via Instagram.

E! previously told Us Weekly in a statement: “E! compensates employees fairly and appropriately based on their roles, regardless of gender. We appreciate Catt Sadler’s many contributions at E! News and wish her all the best following her decision to leave the network.”

