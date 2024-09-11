As fans await the return of their favorite CBS shows, the network has released synopses for a dozen season premieres, including Blue Bloods, Fire Country, NCIS and more.

Tracker is kicking off the fall schedule on October 13 with Colter’s (Justin Hartley) family drama at the center of the second season. When Tracker wrapped up its first season, Colter got more information about his dad’s mysterious murder as his childhood friend revealed that her mother had an affair with Colter’s dad.

“We have a whole other season to shoot that we have to make better than season 1,” Hartley teased to Deadline in May. “So while we wanted all those story lines wrapped up, we also wanted those bows to sort of lead to other questions — bigger, deeper questions — about his past. So I think we did that in answering some of these questions that we had built up all year. I think we did a good job of making sure that the answers to those questions then lead to a bigger mystery, something that we can unpack in season 2.”

Meanwhile, Fire Country will pick up moments after Bode walked out of Gabriela’s (Stephanie Arcila) wedding. The nuptials get interrupted — and it remains unclear whether Gabriela will get married or if she will rekindle her flame with Bode.

“I love a good cliffhanger — especially a romantic cliffhanger. I think we’ve been teasing Bode and Gabriela since the pilots and to still not get that answer and to want them to be together so badly,” showrunner Tia Napolitano exclusively told Us Weekly in May. “But they’re apart and you don’t know how it ends. It just felt like a really propulsive way to throw us into season 3.”

She continued: “We wanted to end on an aspirational, hopeful note. It feels so good to see the Bode we’ve been rooting for. To see him root for himself and advocate for himself and know what he wants and go for it. It just felt like, ‘Let’s go season 3!'”

Keep scrolling for a glimpse into your favorite CBS shows returning this fall:

‘Blue Bloods’

Premiere Date: Friday, October 18 at 10 P.M EST

Logline: The Reagans’ professional lives converge when an allegation of jury tampering against Erin intertwines with Danny and Baez’s homicide case and Eddie’s bond to a child murder witness; Frank clashes with his friend and confidant Archbishop Kearns over the death penalty; and when Jamie’s car is stolen, he joins forces with his nephew, Joe Hill, to recover it.

‘Elsbeth’

Premiere Date: Thursday, October 17 at 10 P.M EST

Logline: When a womanizing finance executive is found stabbed to death after a night at the opera, Elsbeth suspects an obsessed opera lover (Nathan Lane) was driven to murder because of a ringing cell phone. Meanwhile, Elsbeth, Captain Wagner and Kaya must adjust to changes in the precinct as the consequences of Noonan’s wrongdoing continue to loom.

‘FBI’

Premiere Date: Tuesday, October 15 at 8 P.M EST

Logline: The assassination of a seemingly ordinary Brooklyn plumber launches the team into a globe-spanning investigation that ruffles feathers with the CIA. Meanwhile, Tiffany struggles with fieldwork in the aftermath of the Hakim case.

‘FBI: International’

Premiere Date: Tuesday, October 15 at 9 P.M EST

Logline: The Fly Team is introduced to Supervisory Special Agent Wesley “Wes” Mitchell (Jesse Lee Soffer) when his partner is shot in Los Angeles and the suspects flee to Budapest, sending Mitchell overseas.

‘FBI: Most Wanted’

Premiere Date: Tuesday, October 15 at 10 P.M EST

Logline: When a detective is brutally murdered, the Fugitive Task Force investigates a string of gruesome killings. Meanwhile, Remy and Abby’s (Susan Misner) relationship grows stronger.

‘Fire Country’

Premiere Date: Friday, October 18 at 9 P.M EST

Logline: In the midst of Gabriela and Diego’s wedding, a helicopter crash ignites chaos and the team immediately jumps into action to stop fires and help victims.

‘Ghosts’

Premiere Date: Thursday, October 17 at 8:30 P.M EST

Logline: While Sam and the ghosts race to find him, Isaac comes face to face with Puritan ghost Patience (Mary Holland) for the first time since she was lost in the dirt.

‘NCIS’

Premiere Date: Monday, October 14 at 8 P.M EST

Logline: NCIS searches for a missing undercover agent in the midst of an active hostage situation.

‘S.W.A.T.’

Premiere Date: Friday, October 18 at 8 P.M EST

Logline: SWAT tackles a mission with personal ties for Hondo when they race to find a group of missing students and their bus driver, Hondo’s former high school football coach. Also, Hicks has reservations regarding Hondo’s new 20-Squad team addition, Devin Gamble (Annie Ilonzeh), a cop with a family background deeply entrenched in crime.

‘The Equalizer’

Premiere Date: Sunday, October 20 at 8 P.M EST

Logline: McCall races to rescue two siblings who run into trouble after stealing a grocery truck carrying firearms. Meanwhile, Harry and Delilah help Mel through her trauma in the aftermath of her kidnapping.

‘The Neighborhood’

Premiere Date: Monday, October 21 at 8 P.M EST

Logline: Marty and Courtney bring baby Daphne home from the hospital and Calvin is surprised to learn that Marty plans to take the paternity leave Dave offered in the employee handbook for the Fuse Box. Also, Tina will do anything to earn Daphne’s love.

‘Tracker’

Premiere Date: Sunday, October 13 at 8 P.M EST

Logline: While investigating the strange disappearance of a missing family whose car was found abandoned on the side of the road in the backwoods of Arkansas, Colter makes a shocking discovery about the mother’s past that leads him into the world of organized crime. Also, Reenie opens up her new law firm and enlists Velma’s help in setting up shop.