FBI: Most Wanted ended on a high note in season 5 — but even the cast was nervous that there might not be a happy ending before season 6.

The CBS drama celebrated the first FBI universe wedding in its May finale, when Ray Cannon (Edwin Hodge) wed Cora Love (Caroline Harris). Like many fans, Hodge was worried the writers might throw a curveball that prevented the wedding.

“My first question was like, ‘What’s happening at the wedding?’ I need to know. I don’t want any surprises,” Hodge exclusively told Us Weekly in May. “‘Do I get shot? Is it a big thing?’ And they’re like, ‘No, no, no, no. The wedding is the wedding. And then the case is going to conflict with it.’ I was like, ‘All right, cool.’”

The actor remembered having a “fear that something creative was going on” during the nuptials, but luckily, the ceremony was a success.

Not much is known about season 6 of FBI: Most Wanted, which was renewed in April, but viewers will find out what’s next for Ray and his wife as well as the other characters in October.

Scroll down to learn more about season 6 of FBI: Most Wanted:

When Will ‘FBI: Most Wanted’ Premiere?

FBI: Most Wanted season 6 will begin on Tuesday, October 15, at 10 p.m. ET. The show will air on CBS following FBI and FBI: International at 8 p.m. and 9 p.m., respectively.

What Happened During the Season 5 Finale?

During the May finale, viewers witnessed Ray and Cora getting hitched after he proposed earlier in the season. “It was kind of like an all-hands-on-deck situation,” Hodge exclusively told Us at the time. “Our wardrobe department was in cahoots with finding music for the wedding. We even have some of our crew participate in the wedding.”

Ahead of the nuptials, the Fugitive Task Force was able to stop a dirty bomb from going off in Manhattan. As a result, everyone was in attendance for Ray’s big day including team lead Remy Scott (Dylan McDermott), who brought Abby Deaver (Susan Misner) as his date.

Who Is Returning for ‘FBI: Most Wanted’ Season 6?

McDermott and Hodge as well as Roxy Sternberg (as Sheryll Barnes), Keisha Castle-Hughes (as Hana Gisbon) and Shantel VanSanten (as Nina Chase) are all set to reprise their roles.

Cost-Cutting Efforts

In May, Deadline reported that FBI: Most Wanted will be reducing the number of episodes for cast members to save money. The series regulars will be “guaranteed” payment for 20 out of 22 episodes, according to the outlet.

Edwin Hodge Reveals What He Wants for Ray on Season 6

Hodge exclusively told Us in May that he wants to see “growth” for Ray this season following his wedding in the season 5 finale. Part of that growth would be how Ray works into his stepson Caleb’s (Ja’Siah Young) life.

“I definitely want to see [him as] the father figure who will discipline when he needs to discipline, but at the same time, be like, ‘Hey, you’re going to make mistakes. Just hopefully they’re not the horrible ones,’” he shared. “So I think we all need a guide in life, and hopefully that is Ray for Caleb.”

What’s Next for Nina and Scola?

During season 5, viewers got an inside look at Nina’s relationship with FBI’s Stuart Scola (John Boyd) during a crossover episode. The TV couple share son Dougie and will continue to give fans a peek at their dynamic come season 6.

“This season, we will learn more about Nina’s upbringing,” showrunner David Hudgins told TVLine in August. “Scolina faces some drama when family comes to town,” he teased.