Todrick Hall Cancels Interviews About Celebrity Big Brother After Loss

Todrick Hall opted not to participate in interviews after the season finale of Celebrity Big Brother, Us Weekly can confirm.

Todrick, 36, canceled press appearances scheduled for Wednesday, February 23, shortly after he finished his time on season 3 of the hit CBS series. During the finale, Miesha Tate won, with the choreographer finishing as the runner-up after receiving only one of eight votes from the jury. (Third place participant Cynthia Bailey, who is the only cast member who hadn’t watched footage from the show yet, was the only one to vote for Todrick.) It’s unclear if Todrick plans to do press about the show in the coming days.

Many of the Texas native’s former housemates, including Teddi Mellencamp, Shanna Moakler, Chris Kirkpatrick and Todd Bridges, made their dislike for Todrick known when they voted on Wednesday.

“One of your favorite movies is Wizard of Oz, but you’ve forgotten that we can see behind the curtain, so I’m going to choose the lesser of two evils,” Teddi, 40, said while choosing Miesha, 35.

Shanna, 46, for her part, stated, “The one thing that this vote ensures is that I will not ever have to hear your voice again.”

Support for the American Idol alum slowly dwindled during season 3 — with most of his costars noting that they weren’t thrilled with how Todrick played the game.

“That’s the thing about Todrick. He is very, very convincing. He can come across as very sincere, very passionate about things, but I just never trusted him and he knew that too,” Shanna exclusively told Us earlier this month, following her eviction.

Meanwhile, Todd, 56, admitted that he wasn’t aware of what Todrick said and did on camera until his departure.

“I can’t believe it. I’m shocked. But it wasn’t just about me. It’s about all of us and I’m just upset how I let him convince me. I just think that I’ve learned a lot of things,” he explained to Us earlier this week. “I knew in my instinct that I couldn’t trust him, but I let my guard down. I guess I let my guard [down] because of Miesha, but now I know both of them, I can’t trust neither one. And when it comes to playing a game, I’m just happy that I played a game that wasn’t evil and mean.”

Lamar Odom also pointed out that Todrick appeared to care more about his social media following than participating in the competition series, telling Us, “I don’t really think he wished to rub anyone the wrong way. He just took the wrong approach to winning and playing a game.”

The former athlete, 42, continued: “I think that was kind of obvious when he won the HOH. And then he even, after he won the HOH, he comes downstairs still singing. ‘HOH!’ I thought that was a gloat. There’s a certain way to win and a certain way to lose.”

The singer did receive support from the season 3 winner, however, with his game ally Miesha opening up to Us about how competing on Celebrity Big Brother weighs on a contestant.

“I just want to remind people that it’s very difficult to be under surveillance for 24 hours a day. I didn’t know anything about Todrick before this show. However, I feel like he is a person with a good heart from what I know inside the show,” she said shortly after the Wednesday finale. “Todrick, I think, played a very heavy social game, so a lot of celebrities in his house didn’t really understand how the game could be played. Like, this is not real life, you guys. This is not real life. We are playing a game. There are no rules and you are allowed to socially experiment and go to whatever lengths you want to win this game.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!