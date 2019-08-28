



Chad Johnson is done with Bachelor Nation — for now.

The Bachelorette alum, 31, announced on his Twitter on Tuesday, August 27, that he will no longer be watching or talking about any Bachelor franchise show. Johnson’s news came after tweeted a series of negative messages about the Tuesday, August 27, episode of Bachelor in Paradise season 6.

“Okay my interest peaked and now I’m bored and tired so I won’t be talking about the show anymore. See ya in a couple years,” the real estate agent wrote.

A week before Johnson’s announcement, the reality star, who vied for JoJo Fletcher’s love on season 12 of The Bachelorette, went on a three-day Twitter rant about Bachelor Nation favorites like Ben Higgins, Dean Unglert, Nick Viall and Tyler Cameron.

“Some of these tweets are true and some have been falsified to add dramatic effect,” Johnson tweeted on August 18 after he had already made multiple claims about contestants who have appeared on the ABC franchise. “Read, comment, and enjoy according. Or just f–k off honestly I don’t even care I cracked up a few times on the plane over my own writings so that was cool. But alas, enjoy….”

The Celebrity Big Brother UK alum, who also starred on season 3 of Paradise, kicked off his rant on August 16 with a jab at Viall for weighing in on Blake Horstmann, Caelynn Miller- Keyes and Kristina Schulman’s Paradise drama. On the season premiere, Miller-Keyes revealed that Horstmann had slept with her and Schulman on back-to-back nights during the Stagecoach Festival in April. After the episode, Horstmann posted intimate texts between him and Miller-Keyes from that night on his Instagram Story, which the season 21 Bachelor later called a “premeditated” move on his podcast “The Viall Files.”

“So nick vile says that Blake releasing texts was ‘premeditated’. No s–t. It’s called thinking,” Johnson tweeted. “Sociopath caelynn made up lies to create a victim storyline. Blake had no choice but to show texts. The Botox & fillers have melted both nick and caelynn’s brains. #BachelorInParadise.”

The Oklahoma native also took aim at Cameron’s involvement with the charity ABC Foods Tour, an organization that feeds hungry children in New York City, which has been featured a lot on the season 15 Bachelorette runner-up’s Instagram.

“Let’s talk about Tyler Cameron’s ‘charity,’” Johnson tweeted. “It takes impoverished kids to nice restaurants to show them what they can’t have while Tyler gets a nice picture for instagram, then dumps them right back where they came from just as f–ked as they were before. #Giving #Charity.”

Johnson also slammed his Bachelorette ex and her fiancé, Jordan Rodgers. He claimed that the pair’s CNBC series, Cash Pad, was supposed to star another couple.

“Joelle fletcher and Jordan Bitchers received their home renovation tv show after it was pitched and explained to another source, it was meant to be created for someone else and they got the show as an aftermath last minute discussion,” he tweeted. “Also Jordan probably eats literal s–t.”

As for who the ABC star doesn’t have a problem with, Johnson revealed that he’s cool with season 22 Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. and his wife, Lauren Burnham.

“Aire [sic] and Lauren are legitimately the only people from The Bachelor that don’t deserve a good punch in the mouth. And yes that includes myself,” he shared.

