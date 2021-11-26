Ready for her next challenge — just not on reality TV. Tula “Big T” Fazakerley announced that she’s retiring from The Challenge after competing on four seasons.

“When one door closes. Another one opens,” the London native, 29, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, November 25, alongside a photo from the MTV series. “Yesterday was my last episode of the challenge. Yesterday was also the day that I FINALLY got my acceptance at my cooking school.”

The Shipwrecked: Battle of the Islands alum continued: “I’m absolutely devastated that I never made it to a final. However, they say that the challenge house is not the place to make friends. But my goodness I have. I want to @ people but those of you who have stolen my heart know who you are. Because of you guys I feel like a winner. This is the end of my challenge career , for now … I’m a dreamer and I can’t wait for my next adventure. However, I will keep training and pushing my self [sic], as [host TJ Lavin] says ‘always stay ready.'”

Tula extended a big “thank you to all the viewers” who cheered her on throughout her time on the competition show. Ahead of her exit, the reality star appeared on War of the Worlds 2 in 2019, Total Madness in 2019, Double Agents in 2020 and Spies, Lies & Allies, which is currently airing.

“I’m not exactly used to people believing in me so thank you for your love. These are magical moment that will stay with me forever,” the aspiring chef noted in her Instagram statement. “Please don’t forget me and once I conquer the kitchen, hopefully I’ll be back in your screens. Please remember to love first , don’t give a toot what anyone thinks or says about you. And like me , follow your dreams (if I can do 4 season[s] of the challenge , so can you ) don’t underestimate yourself ever. I love youuu and happy thanks giving ❤️❤️🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 #thechallenge37 #mtv #love.”

Fellow MTV stars wished Tula well in the comments, including Tori Deal, who gushed, “You will be missed and welcomed back with open arms babe. CONGRATS ON THE NEXT CHAPTER QUEEN 👑 THERES NO ONE IN THE WORLD LIKE YOU ❤️.”

Hughie Maughan, who also appeared on Spies, Lies & Allies, wrote, “I’m so proud to know such an amazing girl thank you so much big t for taking the time to get to let me get to know you ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

One of the remaining Spies, Lies & Allies contestants, Amanda Garcia, celebrated her costar’s big achievements. “Good luck sister can’t wait to see you thrive on your next journey! ❤️,” she noted.

Even competitors who weren’t on the same seasons as Tula acknowledged that the franchise was losing a major star. “This makes me sad, but whatever makes Big T happy- makes me happy. Will never forgive mtv for not allowing me to cross paths with you. Wishing you continued success!!!! Im a fan for life❤️,” five-time Challenge contestant Marie Roda commented.

Before announcing her reality TV retirement, Tula showcased her passion for food on social media through her specialty account, Big T Kitchen, where she shares recipes and restaurant recommendations for her followers.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs on MTV Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.