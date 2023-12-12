Charlie Sheen is now devoting his life to being a single father to his two sons.

The Wall Street star, 58, shares twins Max and Bob with his former wife Brooke Mueller, who he says doesn’t spend much time with their kids.

“I’ve mostly been raising my 14-year-old boys,” Sheen told People in an interview published Monday, December 11. “Their mom has been trying to figure some stuff out on her end, so she’s not in the picture too much right now.”

Sheen married Mueller, 46, in May 2008, and they divorced in May 2011.

Related: Charlie Sheen and Brooke Mueller’s Rare Photos of Twin Sons Bob and Max Their boys! Charlie Sheen and his ex-wife Brooke Mueller are the proud parents of twin sons Max and Bob. “They’ve made me a better man,” the Two and a Half Men alum told In Touch Weekly in May 2009, two months after the birth of his only sons. (Sheen is also father of daughter Cassandra, […]

In March 2011, police removed the twins from Sheen’s home after Mueller obtained a restraining order against Sheen. Two years later, officials from the Department of Children and Family Services removed the children, who were 4 years old at the time, from Mueller’s care due to her suspected drug use after completing a rehab program.

The boys were initially placed in the care of Sheen’s previous wife, Denise Richards, and later transferred to the care of Mueller’s brother, Scott. Mueller was again granted full custody of the children in December 2014. However, in August 2019, she entered another rehab program, and custody of the boys, then age 10, was transferred to Mueller’s parents.

Like his former wife, Sheen also battled his own substance abuse problems.

In May 1998, Sheen had a stroke after overdosing while using cocaine. 12 years later, in 2010, police removed him from his hotel suite in New York City after he reportedly caused $7,000 in damage. According to the NYPD report, Sheen admitted to drinking and using cocaine the night of the incident.

Related: Charlie Sheen and Brooke Mueller’s Ups and Downs Through the Years Finding common ground. Charlie Sheen‘s relationship with ex-wife Brooke Mueller has continued to make headlines years after their split. Sheen was previously married to model Donna Peele in the ’90s before tying the knot with Denise Richards in 2002. After settling his divorce from the Bravo star in 2006, the Spin City alum moved on […]

In 2017, Sheen began a hiatus from acting as he concentrated on ending his drug and alcohol addiction. He says he is six years sober, and he returned to television recently, playing himself in producer Chuck Lorre’s new comedy series, Bookie, which premiered in November.

Sheen’s reunion with Lorre marked the end of a 12-year feud. Lorre created Two and a Half Men, which Sheen starred in from 2003-2011. He was fired after calling Lorre a “clown,” “a stupid, stupid man” and hurled anti-semitic insults in a series of rants while he was struggling with substance abuse.

Now that Sheen is sober, he is enjoying having full-time custody of his twins. He also appreciates that his father, Martin Sheen, and brother Emilio Estevez, never stopped loving him when he was coping with his addiction.

Related: Charlie Sheen Through the Years: From ‘Platoon’ to ‘Two and a Half Men’ and Ever... Although Charlie Sheen grew up in a family of celebrated actors, he wasn’t always “winning!” The New York City native (real name Carlos Estévez) started acting as a child, making an uncredited appearance in his father Martin Sheen’s 1974 made-for-TV movie The Execution of Private Slovik. Charlie did not make his own foray onto the […]

“They never slammed the door on me,” Sheen said. “It was always, ‘We are here when you need us.'”

In April 2019, Sheen admitted to USA Today that before making his commitment to sobriety in 2017, he was out of control.

“It feels awful. I can’t sit here and lie to you. Some of it is very surreal. To this day, I’m not sure how I created such chaos and wound up in that head space,” he said. “It’s as though there was some alien or demonic possession going on… I wish I could make a lot of it go away, but they wouldn’t call it the past if it wasn’t.”