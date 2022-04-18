Finding common ground. Charlie Sheen‘s relationship with ex-wife Brooke Mueller has continued to make headlines years after their split.

Sheen was previously married to model Donna Peele in the ’90s before tying the knot with Denise Richards in 2002. After settling his divorce from the Bravo star in 2006, the Spin City alum moved on with Mueller, to whom he was introduced by mutual friend Rebecca Gayheart. The couple exchanged views in 2008 welcomed their twin sons one year later. They called it quits in 2010.

The Emmy nominee publicly disclosed his HIV-positive status in November 2015. “It started with what I thought was this series of crushing headaches and migraines and sweating the bed,” he said during an interview with Matt Lauer. “I thought I had a brain tumor. After a spinal test, they said, ‘This is what’s going on.'”

Sheen, who also shares two daughters with Richards and a daughter with ex Paula Profit, noted that he told people that he “trusted” after being diagnosed four years prior. “I am here to admit that I am, in fact, HIV-positive. I have to put a stop to this mirage of attacks of sub-truths and very harmful and mercurial stories that are about me that are threatening the health of so many others,” he added. “I think I release myself from this prison today.”

At the time, Sheen confirmed that Richards and their daughters, Sam and Lola, are not HIV-positive. Mueller’s rep Steve Honig also clarified in a statement to Us Weekly that their sons were not infected. “Brooke has been inundated with calls from friends and family,” Honig told Us. “To put their minds at ease, Brooke can confirm that she and the boys are not HIV positive.”

Through the years, Mueller’s issues with addiction prompted her to seek professional help on several occasions. Following multiple drug-related incidents, the Witchouse star voluntarily entered an East Coast treatment center in August 2019.

A source told Us at the time that her children were “doing fine” as they were relocated to live with Mueller’s parents. Sheen also opened up about how his twin boys were adjusting to the major change.

“Between myself and the boys’ two amazing sets of grandparents, we continue to seamlessly love, shelter and protect Bob and Max from the haphazard choices and unsightly behavior their mom refuses to extinguish once and for all,” he told The Blast in August 2019. “These wonderful boys need their mom, and hopefully one day soon they will finally have one. Until then, on every front, we got this.”

Since Mueller’s departure from the facility, the former pair have worked on coparenting their children. In April 2022, they settled their child support case after a lengthy legal battle.

“Mr. Sheen and Ms. Mueller recognize together the great benefit to their children in peacefully, privately coming to terms focused on the family’s overall best interests. They should be applauded for making that happen,” the Anger Management alum’s attorney, Gregory J. Pedrick, shared in a statement to Us.

Scroll down to relive Sheen and Mueller’s up and downs: