If Chevy Chase doesn’t have anything nice to say, he says it anyway, apparently! The Saturday Night Live alum blasted the sketch series he once starred on in a new interview.

“I’m amazed that [executive producer] Lorne [Michaels] has gone so low. I had to watch a little of it, and I just couldn’t f–king believe it,” Chase, 74, told The Washington Post in a profile published on Wednesday, September 19. “That means a whole generation of s–theads laughs at the worst f–king humor in the world. You know what I mean? How could you dare give that generation worse s–t than they already have in their lives? It just drives me nuts.”

The National Lampoon’s Vacation actor starred on Saturday Night Live during its first two seasons, which aired from 1975 to 1976. Chase also served as the original host of Weekend Update. (Colin Jost and Michael Che now helm the news desk.)

The Fletch star applauded the seasons in which he appeared. “I’d have to say, that after the first two years, it went downhill,” he ventured. “Why am I saying that? Because I was in it? I guess. That’s a horrible thing to say. But certainly I never had more fun. I really loved and enjoyed it. I didn’t see the same fun thing happening to the cast the next year.”

He hasn’t completely written off the NBC comedy either. “I can’t tell you, to be up there, on that stage, doing that stuff,” he noted. “Oh, God, it was fun. I’ll tell you, I’d do it again in a minute.”

Chase’s latest remarks only continue his streak of bashing the Emmy-winning show. After poking fun at the way some say the signature “Live from New York” line on a Norm Macdonald Has a Show episode that began streaming on Friday, September 14, the comedian mentioned, “Anyway, that’s not nice of me to say, but … f–k ‘em.”

Earlier this year, the Caddyshack actor came under fire when his former Community costar Donald Glover accused him of making racially insensitive comments on set. “I just saw Chevy as fighting time — a true artist has to be OK with his reign being over,” the 34-year-old Atlanta star said in a profile published in The New Yorker’s March issue. “I can’t help him if he’s thrashing in the water. But I know there’s a human in there somewhere — he’s almost too human.”

Saturday Night Live returns to NBC Saturday, September 29, at 11:30 p.m. ET.

