Lindsay Shookus is doing just fine after her split from Ben Affleck! The Saturday Night Live producer took the stage with the cast of the sketch comedy series to accept the award for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series at the 2018 Emmys on Monday, September 17.

Monday night marked the 38-year-old’s third win for SNL. Shookus previously attended and won at the ceremony with Affleck, 46, by her side in 2017. She also took home a trophy in 2015.

Us Weekly confirmed last month that Shookus and Affleck split after more than a year together. A source told Us exclusively on August 23 that the Batman star’s battle with alcoholism played a part in their decision to call it quits.

“Ben’s drinking was a driving force behind their split,” the source told Us about Affleck, who returned to rehab in August after his estranged wife, Jennifer Garner, helped stage an intervention with a sober coach. “Ben hasn’t been sober or been that present for his family and relationship with Lindsay, and now everyone knows the reason why. He was suffering, and his addiction undoubtedly took over.”

Affleck was seen with Playboy model Shauna Sexton, who is 26 years his junior, before he checked back into treatment. Sexton was spotted visiting Affleck at the Malibu rehab on September 9.

The source told Us that Shookus did not “want to be involved in the media circus that follows Ben — especially in this difficult time.”

The source added: “She is a private person and has taken the necessary steps to avoid the hurtful and often unwelcome attention.”

While Affleck continues to seek help, his brother, Casey Affleck, spoke out about the situation earlier this month, noting that the Argo director’s children with Garner — daughters Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and son Samuel, 6 — are one of the reasons he is getting sober.

“Alcoholism has a huge impact on not just the person, but also their family,” Casey, 43, told Entertainment Tonight on September 15. “So, I think for his kids’ sake and for their mom, and for himself, he’s trying to do the work and get it together.”

