Gone, but not forgotten! Jesse Spencer shared the sweet song he wrote about Chicago Fire in honor of his season 10 exit.

Following his departure after the NBC show’s 200th episode on Wednesday, October 20, the 42-year-old shared a track called “FireBug (si ça te fait plaisir),” which translates to “if it pleases you.”

The actor, who played Lieutenant Matthew Casey on the drama since its 2012 premiere, posted a video for the folk song via Twitter, which offers a behind-the-scenes look at what it was like filming the drama series. The nearly 4-minute clip includes shots of Spencer on the Chicago set with former costars including Taylor Kinney, Monica Raymund and David Eigenberg.

The House alum, who got his start singing with the Australian Boys Choir in 1986, pays tribute to his castmates, singing, “Well that flame forever burns in my heart,” before letting them know it, “just would not have been the same without you all right here.”

Spencer told Us Weekly and other reporters before his last episode aired that the decision to leave the show was a “difficult” one, but ultimately felt like the right choice. “When the time comes, the time comes,” he said, adding, “It was time for me.”

The Uptown Girls actor decided he would exit Chicago Fire during the break between seasons 9 and 10 and called creator Derek Haas to break the news.

“I’ve been doing TV for a long time,” he told Us, noting that when he added it all up, 2021 marked his 18th straight year of being on a network television show after going right from filming his previous show, House, to Chicago Fire.

The Winning London actor “loved [Chicago Fire] from the start,” he said, “but there’s other things that I would love to do in the future and there’s some family that I need to take care of.”

However, Spencer, who married Kali Carr in June 2020, said that he plans to return to the Dick Wolf series again in the future — specifically, so fans will get an update on Casey and Brett’s (Kara Killmer) romance.

“It was OK [saying goodbye] because there is the potential for me to come back,” he told Us on Wednesday. “I still am in Chicago right now. I’m not running off to Los Angeles or anything … I’m still going to be here, I’m just stepping back for right now.”

Chicago Fire airs on NBC Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.