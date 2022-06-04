Dim the Dawsey music. Casey and Brett’s relationship might be at a crossroads, but there are no plans for Dawson to intervene — for now.

“She’s not coming back anytime soon,” co-creator Derek Haas exclusively told Us Weekly ahead of the Chicago Fire season 10 finale. “It felt like they had a really good, you know, they left in a good place when she left the last time. And then Casey’s been a one-woman man since then. So we’re not throwing that wrench.”

Co-showrunner Andrea Newman chimed in: “We’re throwing plenty of them, but not that one!”

Monica Raymund officially exited the NBC drama after six seasons in 2018, later making brief appearances in seasons 7 and 8. After Dawson’s split from Casey (Jesse Spencer), the Chicago 51 captain moved on with her best friend Sylvie Brett, played by Kara Killmer.

“It was a couple years of really seeing them as friends, seeing her have to acknowledge that that’s all she could be to him when Dawson was there, but we could feel her falling in love at the same time she was there before he was. It was really fun to watch that, watch her have to take that backseat for a while,” Newman told Us. “And then even once Dawson was gone, she was still her good friend. So that was still an obstacle. But slowly but surely the trust and the depth of their relationship grew and they got there. And that was just a beautiful thing to have them finally be able to really come together.”

Like any One Chicago couple, Casey and Brett have hit a few roadblocks since getting together. In the 200th episode, Casey moved to Portland (coinciding with Spencer’s official exit from the series after 10 seasons) and Brett took some time off of work to visit him amid their long-distance relationship. In the season finale, they shared a dance at Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Stella Kidd’s (Miranda Rae Mayo) wedding, but audiences didn’t technically get a happily ever after.

“I wish you could have stayed forever,” Casey told Brett of their time together in Portland. She replied: “You made a beautiful life for yourself in Oregon, Matt. But it’s your life, not mine. My 51 family is here. My work is here, my life is here. How much longer can we keep this up with so much time apart?”

“I don’t know,” he said, “but we’re together tonight.”

Their future may be unknown, but their journey has been a highlight for Haas to unfold. “There’s a lot of people across the television landscape who hate their jobs and are miserable people. Because it’s conflict and those kinds of things are good for writing episodes. But with these two, they’ve just been goodhearted people, hearts in the right spot, selfless. [They] care more about others than they do about themselves, and other feelings and that selflessness drew them together,” he explained to Us. “It was beautiful in the short time that we’ve been able to do it.”

Chicago Fire will return for season 11 in fall 2022 on NBC.

