The last viewers saw of Chicago P.D.‘s Hailey (Tracy Spiridakos), she was chatting with Voight (Jason Beghe) about the major decision she made that resulted in the death of Darius Walker (Michael Beach). So, how will she deal with it down the line?

“I think that’s kind of the thing that we’re going to get to see develop and see how she deals with that. We haven’t gotten to explore too much coming back,” Spiridakos, 31, told Us Weekly exclusively, noting that during the conversation with Voight during the January 22 episode, they spoke about whether or not she’d be able to turn off her emotions in order to continue.

“I think she can get there, but I think it’s a journey to see,” she told Us. “I think what’s kind of cool is we’ve met Voight as the character that … his emotions were already there. His emotions are already turned off. I think it’s cool that we get to see, it’s almost like we get to see Hailey go through what that might have looked like for Voight because they’re kind of the way that they approach things. It seems that there’re some similarities there.”

As for her partner, Jay (Jesse Lee Soffer), Spiridakos knows that Hailey’s decisions always will affect him.

“I don’t think he’s going to be very happy about it. He’s definitely going to be not pleased,” Spiridakos told Us. “But he came to find her. I think he kind of knows what she’s doing in that part.”

Jay and Hailey also have a bigger bond than just a partnership, as a romance has been hinted at throughout nearly every episode.

“I think the writers have done a really good job doing a slow burn with them. It could absolutely go there and maybe actually, they’ve teased it so much that it needs to at some point, for the fans,” Soffer, 35, told Us in November. “They respect each other a lot, they trust each other and they work so well together.”

Chicago P.D. airs on NBC Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET.