Is it just Us or does Burgess (Marina Squerciati) have the worst luck when it comes to her love life? When Chicago P.D. returns for its final episodes of season 6, the detective gets upset while sitting at a bar, waiting to meet the man she’s been dating, Blair (guest star Charles Michael Davis). However, when he doesn’t show – and doesn’t answer her texts or calls – she decides to stop over at his house and make sure everything is OK.

Spoiler alert: Everything is definitely not OK. In Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek, Burgess shows up at his place, where his car is parked outside. She then calls him again and hears his cell phone ringing in the distance.

She’s armed and ready for the worst – she apparently she had a back-up outfit in her car – while approaching the alleyway. What she finds is the last thing she expects: her boyfriend bleeding out onto the pavement.

Throughout the series, Burgess hasn’t had the greatest luck romantically. She got close to Brian Geraghty’s Roman and he left, and she was engaged to Patrick Flueger’s Ruzek, but they couldn’t make it work. Now, he’s with Det. Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) – and Squerciati is not too thrilled about it.

“I still think my character and Ruzek will end up together. So I look it at this way: ‘OK, you go to do thing your thing, Adam, and then come back to me,’” she said on the Watch With Us podcast in October. Flueger agreed, telling Us, “The fans love it too much. It’s the fans’ show as much as it’s ours.”

Chicago P.D. airs on NBC Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!