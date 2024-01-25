Not only is Taylor Swift a proud member of Chiefs Kingdom, but her music provides the soundtrack for team practices.

“[There will] be moments, like, at practice when … our DJ turns on a Taylor Swift song and everybody kind of jokes about it,” linebacker Drue Tranquill said on the “Zach Gelb Show” on Wednesday, January 24. “[It’s] something fun and we enjoy poking fun at Travis [Kelce].”

Swift, 34, has been dating Tranquill’s teammate Kelce, 34, since summer 2023 — and attending Chiefs games since that September. With Swift’s game day presence, more attention is on the Missouri football team than ever before.

“It’s interesting. You don’t really feel it and hear too much of it inside the locker room,” Tranquill, 28, confessed on Thursday. “I think the wives and the girlfriends [are talking about it more]. I hear about it more when I go home than I do actually in the building.”

While the Chiefs don’t discuss Kelce’s love life frequently during their workday, Tranquill speculated that the tight end and Swift are “in love.”

“They’ve got really, really something going and we enjoy having her at our games,” Tranquill gushed. “It brings a lot of energy and a lot of fun to our fans. And so that’s good for business, good for football and good for the NFL.”

Radio host Zach Gelb also couldn’t resist teasing Tranquill about the possibility of a Swift-Kelce wedding down the line, asking if the linebacker expected to score an invitation.

“We’ll see, man,” Tranquill joked. “I think there’s a lot of people that wanna go to that.”

Despite the rumors, Swift and Kelce are not currently contemplating an engagement.

“Travis and Taylor have no plans on getting engaged this summer,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. “Things between them are going amazing, but they haven’t even been together for a year yet and still have so much to learn about each other.”

The insider, however, noted that the couple knows that “a lot of their loved ones” would be ecstatic if Kelce eventually did pop the question one day down the line.

Despite a high-profile romance with Swift, Kelce remains down-to-earth, according to his teammates.

“Travis has always been Travis,” quarterback Patrick Mahomes said during a Wednesday press conference. “He’s been himself the whole time. He’s still Travis Kelce. He’ll still walk through the stadium and treat everyone like they’re his best friend and he’s always going to be like that. It hasn’t been any different to me.”