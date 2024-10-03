If you’re going to steal something from a neighbor, it may be best to not wear a shirt with your name or title on it while you’re in the act.

Marsha Kearney, mother of Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice, was accused of stealing Chappell Roan records from a neighbor’s doorstep after being caught on a Ring camera.

The footage, acquired by TMZ, appeared to show a woman wearing a “Mama Rice” Chiefs jersey quietly taking a package from someone’s back door. The incident occurred on Sunday, September 29, hours after Rice suffered what could be a season-ending knee injury in the Chiefs’ win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

In the video, the woman alleged to be Kearney, could be seen using her foot to try and slide the package out of the video’s frame. The woman then picked up the package and walked away. TMZ reported that the owner of the house had two limited-edition Chappell Roan vinyls from Urban Outfitters stolen. They allegedly approached Kearney and their apartment leasing office in an attempt to resolve the issue to no avail.

Related: Recapping the Chiefs‘ Highs and Lows Since Winning the Super Bowl The Kansas City Chiefs have stayed busy since winning the 2024 Super Bowl — and they’re already getting back to work. Just three months after securing their second consecutive NFL championship, several team members, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes, returned to the Chiefs facility for organized team activities (OTAs) before the 2024/2025 NFL season. “The work […]

Police confirmed to TMZ that a theft was reported at the complex, but no arrests have been made.

Meanwhile Rice, 24, still does not have a firm diagnosis for the injury he suffered on Sunday. The Chiefs have listed him as out indefinitely as he continues to undergo testing. The initial fear was that Rice tore his ACL, which could sideline him for an entire year. But the longer Rice goes without a clear answer, the less likely that is to be the case.

“When it comes to ACL injuries, no definitive news of tear is considered good news,” wrote Dr. David Chao via X on Monday. Chao is an orthopedic surgeon and one of the most well-known sports injury experts in the industry.

With Rice’s injury and his mother’s alleged theft, Sunday was just another day in what has been a turbulent year for the wide receiver.

Related: Chiefs NFL Schedule Breakdown: How Many Games Can Taylor Swift Attend? David Eulitt/Getty Images The 2024 – 2025 NFL season is still months away, but Us is gearing up to see which Kansas City Chiefs games Taylor Swift will be attending to support boyfriend Travis Kelce. Of course, nothing is set in stone as Swift is also a busy woman. However, if there’s a weekend without […]

Rice also made headlines in March after a car he was driving was in a multi-car accident that involved a Corvette and a Lamborghini speeding in the far left lane on the North Central Expressway in Dallas. The drivers of both vehicles fled the scene, “without stopping to determine if anyone needed medical help or providing their information,” Dallas police said at the time.

Rice is facing several charges stemming from the accident, including one count of aggravated assault and six counts of collision involving injuries.

Two months after the crash, a photographer accused Rice of assaulting him outside of a Texas nightclub. The photographer, who police say had “swelling on the jaws,” transported himself to a local hospital to treat his injuries. He did not press charges.