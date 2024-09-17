Child stars have offered their perspective on the downfalls of fame by participating in tell all documentaries that feature surprising revelations.

Investigation Discovery made headlines in 2024 when directors Mary Robertson and Emma Schwartz explored Nickelodeon’s past toxic work environment in Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV. The docuseries specifically highlighted producer Dan Schneider’s time at the network with projects such as All That, The Amanda Show, iCarly, Victorious, Sam & Cat and more.

The on-camera interviews featured candid conversations with cast members like Katrina Johnson, Giovonnie Samuels, Kyle Sullivan and Bryan Hearne. Crew members who worked with Schneider behind the scenes also accused Schneider of inappropriate conduct, which he denied since parting ways with Nickelodeon in 2018.

Schneider subsequently addressed the claims made in the docuseries, saying in a YouTube video, “Watching over the past two nights was very difficult. Me facing my past behaviors, some of which are embarrassing and that I regret, and I definitely owe some people a pretty strong apology.”

He continued: “I can tell you why it hurts really bad for me. I remember very clearly my early experiences [and] my first experiences in the entertainment business. I was green, I was scared, I was excited. It meant the world to me that I was getting those opportunities and I went in and I got lucky cause they were great. And the fact that I didn’t pay that forward to every employee that walked through my door, it hurts my heart cause I should have. I wish I could go back and fix that.”

Child Star, meanwhile, put Demi Lovato at the helm of the storytelling as she appeared on and directed the documentary. The Hulu special featured Lovato sharing her experiences from child stardom while interviewing other actors about the pitfalls of fame such as substance abuse issues, money problems and more.

Keep scrolling for a guide to tell all documentaries about child stardom that are worth the watch:

‘Showbiz Kids’ (Max)

The documentary examined the highs and lows of kids in show business from the perspective of former child Alex Winter. Showbiz Kids interviewed Evan Rachel Wood, Milla Jovovich, Jada Pinkett Smith, Mara Wilson, Wil Wheaton, Todd Bridges and the late Cameron Boyce.

‘Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields’ (Hulu)

Derived from her controversial 1978 film, Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields focused on the actress’ time in Hollywood, which started when she was just an infant. Shields did not hold back about the highs and lows of her career — including the complicated relationship with her late mother and former manager. The model also revealed details about her life that weren’t made public in the past such as an alleged rape in her 20s.

‘Kid 90’ (Hulu)

Using footage she shot from when she was a teen in the ’90s, director and producer Soleil Moon Frye became a walk down memory lane for her and other fellow child stars including David Arquette, Brian Austin Green, Mark-Paul Gosselaar and more.

Jenny Lewis, Sara Gilbert, Charlie Sheen, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kevin Connolly, Mark Wahlberg and Corey Feldman appeared in the film as well through archival clips captured by Frye.

‘Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV’ (Investigation Discovery)

Quiet on Set centered around producer Schneider’s tumultuous time at Nickelodeon. Former child stars and crew members recalled their experiences on the sets of Schneider’s various shows, including All That and The Amanda Show.

The five-part docuseries also featured Drake Bell breaking his silence about being the minor involved in a sexual abuse case against dialogue coach Brian Peck.

‘Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron Carter’ (Investigation Discovery)

The four-part docuseries examined the sexual assault allegations against Nick Carter and the circumstances that led to Aaron Carter‘s shocking death. Nick, who declined to be interviewed for Fallen Idols, denied all accusations in a statement after the series was released.

In addition to the claims against Nick, Fallen Idols examined the Carter family’s attempts to adjust to the limelight — and the tragedies that continue to befall them over the years.

‘GARY’ (Peacock)

Peacock’s docuseries GARY focused on the late Gary Coleman‘s rise to stardom on Diff’rent Strokes, his struggles with fame and his tragic death. Coleman’s friends, former coworkers, estranged parents and others sat down to discuss his legacy, which revealed just how divided Coleman’s loved ones were following his passing. Many who participated in the doc were also very vocal about their dislike for Coleman’s ex-wife, Shannon Price.

‘Child Star’ (Hulu)

Lovato’s directorial debut featured candid conversations with former child stars Drew Barrymore, Christina Ricci, Raven-Symoné, Kenan Thompson, JoJo Siwa and Alyson Stoner about the pitfalls of joining the entertainment industry at a young age.