Quiet on Set released a bonus episode that featured updates from Nickelodeon alums who originally took part in the docuseries — and included new claims from other former child stars.

The new installment, which premiered on Sunday, April 7, started with Soledad O’Brien interviewing Drake Bell, Giovonnie Samuels and Bryane Hearne, who participated in the first four episodes. Bell, 37, specifically explained why he chose to break his silence on Quiet on Set about previously being sexually abused by dialogue coach Brian Peck.

“The choice to participate was a tough one. It was a really hard decision to make because I was approached before and I wasn’t ready and said no,” he explained. “But when the people from [this] doc reached out to me and I spoke to [director] Emma [Schwartz], she just made me feel really comfortable and she took her time and was really sensitive.”

Bell added: “I was able to feel like I could open up to her and I just felt, ‘Maybe this is the time to tell my story.'”

Related: Every Nickelodeon Star Who Has Reacted to Explosive 'Quiet on Set' Doc The conversation around the alleged toxic work environment at Nickelodeon may just be getting started. Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, which aired in March on Investigation Discovery, covered producer Dan Schneider’s time at the network, with former child stars and crew members recalling their experiences on the sets of various shows […]

Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, which premiered last month on Investigation Discovery and Max, offered a platform for former child stars and crew members to open up about their negative experiences on the set of producer Dan Schneider‘s shows, including All That and The Amanda Show.

Bell, meanwhile, used the platform to speak out about being the minor involved in a sexual abuse case against Peck, 63, who was sentenced to 16-months in prison in 2004. (Peck has no relation to Bell’s former costar Josh Peck.)

Samuels, 38, and Hearne, 35, also praised the directors for the environment they created while interviewing them for the docuseries.

“I appreciate [directors] Emma and Mary so much for being real people. These people approached us and we didn’t know who they were so we were apprehensive. We had our guard up for sure,” Hearne recalled on Sunday. “We [later] realized that they care about the people and the story and they want the truth out.”

All episodes of Quiet on Set are currently streaming on Max. Keep scrolling for a guide to the new claims — and never before seen footage — that was featured in Quiet on Set‘s bonus episode:

Drake Bell Addresses the Response to His Story

The third and fourth episodes of Quiet on Set featured interviews from both Drake and his father, Joe Bell, about Peck. Drake’s dad subsequently received an outpouring of support on social media because of how emotional he got while discussing how he had concerns about Peck from the very beginning.

Drake’s mother, Robin Dodson, however, got backlash from viewers who felt like she didn’t take Joe’s warnings about Peck seriously.

“There’s a lot of people who after the doc went after my mom a bit. But if you were in that situation at that time, [Brian] was so good at what he was doing,” Drake noted on Sunday’s episode. “Brian was calculated and he knew exactly what to say and how to say it. I completely understand how he just pulled the wool over everyone’s eyes. It is tragic.”

Related: Drake Bell Details Being Sexually Abused by Nickelodeon's Brian Peck: Doc Drake Bell spoke out about being sexually assaulted by Nickelodeon’s Brian Peck for the first time in the new docuseries, Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV. During the third part of the Investigation Discovery special, which will air on Monday, March 18, Bell, 37, identified himself as the child star who reported […]

Did Drake Bell Hear From Anyone Since ‘Quiet on Set’ Was Released?

After previously defending his former Drake & Josh costar Josh Peck, Drake confirmed that they have been in touch out of the public eye.

“I know what it is like to have the internet attack you for really nothing. He had reached out to me and we have been talking,” Drake explained. “This is a really difficult thing to process but at the end of the day, we have such a close connection and unique bond that is so rare in this industry. It is really special and he is a really great person.”

The Quiet on Set docuseries also unsealed the letters of support that were written to the judge in Brian’s case. Before Quiet on Set aired, Rider Strong and Will Friedle walked back their support for Brian.

According to Drake, he never got a direct apology from either Strong, 44, or Friedle, 47. (Us Weekly has previously reached out for comment.)

“I worked with Will on Spider-Man and there was a lot of opportunity to apologize or talk about it and he never did. Also it is a very difficult subject to bring up especially in a work environment,” Drake noted. “That’s the thing that is hard about this is that everyone deals with their trauma in different ways.”

He continued: “Everybody comes to different conclusions at different times in their lives and realizations. I really appreciate their perspective now but that day is so ingrained in my mind.”

When asked whether anyone else has contacted him, Drake replied, “No one has reached out to me. Personally? No. Not one person who has written one of those letters has reached out to me.”

Related: Drake Bell’s Ups and Downs Through the Years Drake Bell has weathered multiple arrests, abuse allegations and more since his introduction into the spotlight as a child star. Bell rose to stardom after scoring several TV roles when he was younger. He made a name for himself following his time at Nickelodeon, which included hit projects such as All That, Drake & Josh, […]

Drake Bell’s Reaction to the Dan Schneider Allegations

All initial episodes of Quiet on Set featured interviews with cast and crew who recalled their negative experiences with Schneider, 58. The producer, who parted ways with Nickelodeon in 2018, addressed the comments days later.

“Watching over the past two nights was very difficult,” Schneider said in a YouTube video interview with iCarly alum BooG!e. “Me facing my past behaviors, some of which are embarrassing and that I regret, and I definitely owe some people a pretty strong apology.”

Schneider noted that he had regrets about his behavior, adding, “I can tell you why it hurts really bad for me. I remember very clearly my early experiences [and] my first experiences in the entertainment business. I was green, I was scared, I was excited. It meant the world to me that I was getting those opportunities and I went in and I got lucky cause they were great. And the fact that I didn’t pay that forward to every employee that walked through my door, it hurts my heart cause I should have. I wish I could go back and fix that.”

Drake was one of the only participants who said he had only good interactions with Schneider.

The musician elaborated on that in the bonus episode, adding, “It was very hard to watch. I can only speak to my experience and I can’t take away from anyone else’s experience. I can just say that during this time with Brian, Dan was really the only one from the network who even made an effort to help me and make sure I was OK.”

The Overall Reaction to Dan Schneider’s Apology

During their joint interview, Samuels and Hearne visibly laughed off Schneider’s public apology.

“The thing about his interview as a whole is I just thought it was funny. If I could be candid, Dan was an actor before all of this. I think he brushed off some chops and gave us a nice performance,” Hearne claimed. “Where was all of this apologizing when Jennette McCurdy‘s book [I’m Glad My Mom Died] came out?”

(McCurdy, 31, who starred on Schneider’s shows iCarly and Sam & Cat, made several references to “The Creator” in her 2022 memoir. McCurdy also claimed that the unnamed former boss got in trouble with Nickelodeon for “accusations of his emotional abuse,” which she wasn’t shocked by. She never confirmed the identity of the person mentioned in her book.)

Hearne added: “I just feel like what is an apology without accountability? Realistically if you take the inappropriate jokes away, do you have a show anymore? Take all the foot jokes, the face shots and all that inappropriateness, is it just commercials now?”

Hearne also addressed Schneider’s comments in his apology interview about how he tried to feature a diverse cast in many of his projects. Schneider mentioned stars from his former projects including Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell but didn’t name Samuels and Hearne.

“My gripe with the way that question was answered is that the question itself was posed to him about us. It was about us,” Hearne pointed out. “They talked about us being overlooked and then he overlooked us in his answer. What do you do with that?”

Related: Former Nickelodeon Stars' Candid Quotes About Working at the Network Over the years, former Nickelodeon stars have opened up about their journey as child actors at the network — and not everyone had the same experience. Jennette McCurdy shocked her fans when she revealed that she wasn’t thrilled about her time on iCarly. “I did the shows that I was on from like 13 to […]

Has Dan Schneider Made Contact With Anyone From the Docuseries?

Samuels revealed that she got a “phone call” from Schneider before Quiet on Set premiered.

“He reached out a week before the doc aired and he asked if I could give a quote of support. He knew I was in the doc for a year. He asked because I did come back to do Henry Danger some time later,” she explained. “I told him I was terrified of him. I don’t know if he was surprised by that. I was intimidated [by him].”

The Never Before Seen Footage About Another Controversial Skit

The bonus episode featured more commentary from Raquel Lee Bolleau, who discussed her time on The Amanda Show with Amanda Bynes.

“There was a scene where every time I said spit it out, she would do it directly in my face. I didn’t find it funny,” Bolleau noted. “The director pulled me aside and said, ‘Breathe in and out. She’s the star of the show. Don’t make too much of a problem. I am going to ask her not to spit in her face but you have to keep your cool.'”

Hearne — and his mother who joined him for a separate interview — both pointed out how Bolleau’s interaction would have differed if she was white. “We are culturally trained to take it. They are not,” Hearne’s mom stated.

In a statement to Us Weekly after Quiet on Set premiered, a spokesperson for Nickelodeon stated, “Though we cannot corroborate or negate allegations of behaviors from productions decades ago, Nickelodeon as a matter of policy investigates all formal complaints as part of our commitment to fostering a safe and professional workplace environment free of harassment or other kinds of inappropriate conduct. Our highest priorities are the well-being and best interests not just of our employees, casts and crew, but of all children, and we have adopted numerous safeguards over the years to help ensure we are living up to our own high standards and the expectations of our audience.”

Shane Lyons Breaks His Silence

After watching Quiet on Set, Shane Lyons chose to speak out about his experience as a child star on All That.

“It was pretty dynamic for me on set. As someone who always wanted to be a funny guy on TV, I wouldn’t say it was a dream come true but it was a great stepping stone,” Lyons, 36, shared.

The former child star said his time at Nickelodeon came to an end out of nowhere, adding, “They just fired me and I never learned why [at age 16].”

Related: Stars of Nickelodeon's 'All That': Where Are They Now? From the Repair Man (man man man) to Lester Oakes Construction Worker and everyone in between, the characters of All That are etched into the minds of ’90s kids everywhere. Nickelodeon’s half-hour sketch comedy show originally ran from 1994 to 2000, spawning spinoffs like Kenan & Kel and The Amanda Show and becoming the signature […]

Shane Lyons’ Interactions With Brian Peck

“I was on the set with Brian Peck. He 100 percent [was as charming as people described him]. And we were enamored — at least me personally — that there is an adult who is also a cast member,” Lyons recalled. “He was someone we knew we could run things by him. He was really helpful in that context.”

Lyons called Drake “very brave” for addressing his experience with Brian. “The specificity of what Brian did no one knew and it is absolutely gut wrenching,” he continued. “That poor kid and now man. I feel very blessed and lucky that nothing like that happened to me.”

During the interview, Lyons revealed that Brian did make “some passes” at him.

“When he asked what blue balls was, I thought they were racquet balls. Some kind of conversation was happening in the green room and we get called to set and Brian follows behind me and I am alone,” he recalled. “Brian sits next to me and in the previous conversation they were talking about blue balls. He was like, ‘Well we know what blue balls are, right Shane?'”

Lyons added: “I’m a kid and as I think back now, would I ever have a conversation with a 13-year-old boy like he had with me? No. It makes absolutely no sense.”

According to Lyons, there is still progress to be made when it comes to protecting kids on movie and TV sets.

“Updating the law so no individual who is a convicted child molester can ever get on a Hollywood set again [is important],” he noted. “Currently there is a loophole in the law that as long as there is a guardian or a parent present on set, they don’t have to hire people who go through a background check.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Brian for comment.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).