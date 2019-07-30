



Playing with fans’ emotions! Chris Harrison teased the finale of Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette on Tuesday, July 30, hours before the episode is set to air — and spilled some subtle tea.

“This was a beautiful happy day in Greece,” the TV host, 48, wrote alongside a throwback picture on Instagram that showed him and Brown, 24, from the day she made her final decision between suitors Tyler Cameron and Jed Wyatt.

“Much has changed since this glorious day,” Harrison added. “You will hear it all explained and watch it all unfold live tonight #TheBachelorette.”

While Harrison didn’t give much away, drama has been unfolding both on and off screen during season 15 of the reality TV dating show. Wyatt’s alleged girlfriend, Haley Stevens, came forward last month telling Us Weekly that she and the country singer were still dating at the time he left for the show.

In a promo for Monday night’s finale, Brown seemingly reacted to learning about Wyatt’s past relationship ahead of handing out her final rose.

“I can’t do this,” the former pageant queen admitted from the backseat of a car. “I just feel like this experience has been taken away from me.”

The clip later shows Brown confronting either Wyatt or Cameron. “How would you ever be ready to be engaged?” she asked one of the men. “I mean, I’ve been, like, doing all the freaking steps and I knew what I wanted.”

Wyatt waved his first red flag early on in the season when he revealed to the Alabama native that he initially only went on the show to further his music career — something his alleged girlfriend also told Us.

“But as a fellow musician and as somebody that just loves this person, I’m like, ‘Why would I hold him back from this opportunity?’ I know the premise of the show. Even though that’s not an ideal situation for our current relationship, when you’re not in it, it seems like a movie. It seems like it’s just a TV show,” Stevens explained to Us. “You don’t necessarily think about the fact that hearts are going to get involved, there are going to be feelings involved.”

The Bachelorette finale airs on ABC Tuesday, July 30, at 8 p.m. ET.

