Chris Pratt’s Stunt Double Tony McFarr’s Cause of Death Revealed

Chris Pratt’s longtime stunt double Tony McFarr died in May from a heart issue that likely stemmed from heavy drinking, TMZ reported on Wednesday, August 21.

McFarr died at his home outside of Orlando, Florida, on May 13, at age 47. McFarr’s mother Donna confirmed the news to TMZ at the time.

According to the outlet, citing documents it had obtained, Florida’s Orange County Medical Examiner ruled McFarr’s death was the result of an irregular heartbeat, noting there was an issue with the stuntman’s heart valves.

The medical examiner determined that acute alcohol poisoning and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease contributed to McFarr’s death, per TMZ. His autopsy noted a history of binge drinking alcohol.

McFarr was Pratt’s stunt double on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Jurassic World and its sequel Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and Passengers. He also served as a stunt double for Brendan Fraser and Jon Hamm.

“Devastated to hear about the loss of my friend and former stunt double. We did several movies together. We golfed, drank whiskey, smoked cigars, and spent endless hours on set. I’ll never forget his toughness,” Pratt paid tribute to McFarr via an Instagram Story on May 16.

The Garfield Movie star recalled working with McFarr on the second Guardians of the Galaxy movie, calling his stunt double a “gentleman and professional.”

“I remember he took a nasty shot to the head (in the title sequence of Guardians 2) and got several staples in his head – he came right back to work ready to go again. He was an absolute stud. He was always a gentleman and professional,” Pratt wrote.

“He’ll be missed. My prayers go out to his friends and family, especially his daughter,” the post concluded.

Pratt also posted several photos of him and McFarr on various movie sets including the Jurassic World franchise to his Instagram Stories.