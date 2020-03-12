A word of advice. Chris Randone shared his thoughts on Peter Weber‘s Bachelor journey and placed the blame for the “disaster” of a season on Pilot Pete.

“When the season started, I had high expectations that ‘Ben Higgins 2.0’ would give us nothing more than a beautiful ending where he and his fiancée would take off in a plane toward a beautiful sunset,” the Bachelor in Paradise alum, 32, wrote in an op-ed for Playboy on Wednesday, March 11. “However, instead of a healthy, meaningful relationship, we saw a long series of miscommunication, drama, bad dates and poor decisions.”

The 28-year-old pilot sparked controversy when he proposed to Hannah Ann Sluss on the finale of The Bachelor on Tuesday, March 10, after Madison Prewett left the set in Australia. One month later, Weber and the model, 23, broke off their engagement. During the After the Final Rose live episode on Tuesday, Peter confessed that was still in love with 23-year-old Madison — who reciprocated his feelings.

Randone — who met and proposed to his estranged wife Krystal Nielson on season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise — added that he has experienced falling in love on reality TV but the cameras don’t give people a pass on accountability.

“Now, I’ve never been the lead of a dating show,” he continued. “But I’ve been in a similar situation of getting down on one knee and proposing on national TV. It’s a decision in which knowing if it’s right with 100 percent certainty can feel impossible. But at the end of the day, it’s your decision to make. And I believe Peter entered into his position with the mindset that any decision might be better than no decision at all. This would end up being his own demise.”

The TV personality blamed the 28-year-old pilot’s indecision on “being too nice” and “the fear of his own mother,” who Randone believed influencer Peter’s choices. Weber’s mother, Barbara, made it clear that she was not happy that her son had rekindled his romance with the foster parent recruiter during After the Final Rose.

He concluded, “If Madison and Peter have any shot of working in the real world, Peter needs to follow his own heart and do what Peter wants to do for Peter.”

Meanwhile, Randone has been struggling with his own love life. He and Nielson, 32, announced their separation after eight months of marriage in February.

“It hurts to announce that at this moment, we have mutually decided to separate. Never did we imagine this scenario, but we’ve come to a point where we both need to work on ourselves,” they said in a joint statement on February 14. “We are best friends that love and care for each other so deeply. We’ve appreciated everyone’s love and support so far throughout our journey and we just ask that you please respect our privacy as we navigate through this.”

Randone admitted via Twitter on Monday, March 9, that watching The Bachelor was especially hard in the wake of his separation from the fitness coach.

“On a side note … I miss my wife #TheBachelor,” he tweeted while watching the episode where Peter struggles after Madison leaves.