Chrissy Teigen was so excited that her husband, John Legend, won The Voice season 16 with his contestant Maelyn Jarmon that she accidentally ruined the outcome for viewers in other time zones.

“Truly sorry for spoiling the voice tonight,” the Cravings cookbook author, 33, tweeted after the finale on Tuesday, May 21. “I thought that since the official account tweeted it, it would be okay. But now I realize it wasn’t and will make sure that when my husband wins something with someone, I will wait for each state and every country before being excited.”

In a second (and equally hilarious tweet), Teigen joked, “Well it looks like we are now being penalized for my spoiler and the award has been taken away and given to [host] Carson Daly. Again I apologize.”

truly sorry for spoiling the voice tonight. I thought that since the official account tweeted it, it would be okay. But now I realize it wasn’t and will make sure that when my husband wins something with someone, I will wait for each state and every country before being excited — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 22, 2019

well it looks like we are now being penalized for my spoiler and the award has been taken away and given to Carson Daly. Again I apologize — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 22, 2019

After being crowned the winner, The Voice’s official Twitter account posted a GIF of Jarmon, 26, celebrating with a smiling Legend, 40, on stage while surrounded by confetti. Teigen retweeted the post and wrote, “This is literally the happiest I’ve ever seen John ever????”

this is literally the happiest I’ve ever seen John ever???? https://t.co/NNrwQWs4Se — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 22, 2019

First-time coach Legend and Jarmon, who is completely deaf in her right ear, defied the odds by beating out three members of veteran Blake Shelton’s team: Gyth Rigdon, Dexter Roberts and Andrew Sevener.

“Chrissy’s very excited,” the “All of Me” singer told Us Weekly during a post-finale press conference. “She had me texting her ‘cause, you know, we’re on the West Coast and we don’t get to see it live on television. And she was asking me, ‘When do they announce? When do they announce?’ And then I was like, ‘Maelyn and Gyth are the only ones left!’ And she’s like, ‘C’mon, this is killing me!’ That was our WhatsApp exchange, and finally, finally, I was able to tell her we won. She’s very excited.”

Shelton, 42, Legend, Kelly Clarkson and Adam Levine are all set to return as coaches for season 17 of the NBC singing competition.

With reporting by Emily Marcus

