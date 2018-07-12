Chrissy Teigen is overjoyed that John Legend is closing in on an EGOT! The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model took to Twitter on Thursday, July 12, to celebrate her husband’s Emmy nominations for Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert.

“13 nominations for Jesus Christ Superstar this morning! John got two emmy nominations!” Teigen, 32, tweeted. “If he wins, he will complete his EGOT and my spike tv award will probably be moved. But it’s ok I AM SO PROUD!”

When one of her 10.7 million followers joked that the honor should actually be called “EGOTS (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony, Spike TV Award),” the Cravings cookbook author responded, “and spike tv is no more so he will never get it!! Mine is extra special.”

Lip Sync Battle, which Teigen cohosts with LL Cool J, also earned a nod on Thursday. “MORE IMPORTANT (because it’s me) LIP SYNC BATTLE WAS ALSO NOMINATED!” she tweeted.

Teigen then sent a text message to her father about Legend’s nominations. “John got two emmy nominations for Jesus Christ. He will probably get the EGOT!” she wrote, according to a screenshot she shared on Twitter. Her dad apparently didn’t see the text because he responded with a photo of a SanDisk memory card. “Don’t have any blank thumb drives but got this,” he wrote, to which Teigen replied, “Did you see my text … hello.”

Legend scored a nomination in the category of Lead Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie for playing the title role in the NBC live musical, which aired in April. He already has 10 Grammys, one Oscar for the Selma song “Glory” and a Tony for coproducing a revival of Jitney.

If the “All of Me” singer wins, he would become the 13th star to have an EGOT, joining the likes of Whoopi Goldberg, Mel Brooks and Audrey Hepburn, among others.

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards air on NBC on Monday, September 17, at 8 p.m. ET.

