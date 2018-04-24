Chrissy Teigen wants to save the drama for her TV screen! The self-proclaimed Bravo fan is “done” being dragged into Real Housewives of Atlanta costars Kim Zolciak and NeNe Leakes’ feud.

“Ok im done with this. I’ve talked to kim as much as I’ve talked to nene. As a fan. I love the show,” the 32-year-old model tweeted on Tuesday, April 24. “As much as I love the show, I’m not on it for a reason, please remove me from this narrative.”

Teigen was referring to a tweet Leakes sent out ahead of the RHOA reunion episode on Sunday, April 22, calling her out. “@chrissyteigen @khloekardashian I hope you girls are watching RHOA Reunion TONIGHT at 8pm. If this is the character of your friends, i wouldn’t want 1,” Leakes tweeted referring to Zolciak.

“I don’t do teams. Especially when I haven’t spent any quality time with either person and don’t genuinely know the people. I am a fan and a viewer and y’all can keep this mess to yourselves please,” Teigen continued in a series of tweets on Tuesday. “For the record, any interaction I’ve had with kim or nene has been delightful. And hilarious. All the housewives, really. There was only one vanderpumper that needed a good push back down to earth … Actually, two vanderpumpers. One is barely on. Thank god.” (Teigen did not confirm which Vanderpump Rules cast members she was referring to.)

Teigen was originally discussed on a November 2017 episode of RHOA when Kenya Moore accused Zolciak, 39, of “pimping” out her daughter Brielle Biermann for John Legend tickets. Moore was referring to the Don’t Be Tardy star’s May 2017 tweet that read, “@chrissyteigen sooo ur hubby is comin to ATL may19 & Kash is beyond OBSESSED w him! Who does Brielle have to blow in order to meet him?? LOL.”

Zolciak’s tweet to Teigen was brought up again on part three of the RHOA season 10 reunion, which aired on Sunday, April 22. Zolciak insisted that she was friends with the model when Leakes, 50, and the ladies once again accused the mother of six of using her 21-year-old daughter for concert tickets.

The Cravings author also clarified her position on Zolciak’s original tweet.

“Last thing, just to get back to the beginning of this, I did not give two s—ts about the tweet about tickets and brielle. I took it as an obvious joke (whether it offended you or not) and we really let it go way further than necessary,” Teigen tweeted. “Would have gave nene tickets too but apparently the music ain’t that good and she didn’t ask. Lol.”

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed earlier this month that Zolciak will not be returning to RHOA for season 11 after the explosive reunion.

“Kim and Bravo agreed she wouldn’t come back. None of the girls will film with her. They refuse,” an insider told Us on April 19.

