Finding that balance. With six new episodes of Christina on the Coast debuting in August and season 3 kicking off filming a few weeks after, Christina Anstead is forced to balance work and her life at home — something that’s not easy with five kids around.

“It’s definitely a huge challenge. I’m not really sure how everyone else is doing this as well because now that schools I guess are not going back, we’re all on the same page,” the real estate investor, 37, exclusively says in the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now. “I think we’re going to have to group together and find an in-house tutor to come help us! It’s definitely gonna be an extremely challenging year.”

Anstead shares daughter Taylor, 9, and son Brayden, 4, with ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa. She married Ant Anstead in December 2018 and then pair welcomed a son, Hudson, in September 2019. Ant, 41, also has two children, Amelie, 16, and Archie, 13, from his first marriage.

The HGTV star adds that it was “really hard” homeschooling the kids and also filming the show simultaneously.

“We have an extremely busy schedule. We also have the new baby,” Christina tells Us. “Kids thrive on having a routine and structure and not having their sports and activities, it’s just been rough. I know everyone else is in the same boat too, but it’s definitely been hard.”

She also notes that her new son is “crawling everywhere and is into everything!”

Although season 3 doesn’t officially begin production until late August, the Flip or Flop alum has already been filming some parts of the new episodes on her own, although things are very different than usual.

“We reduced our crew size and we practice social distancing,” she says. “I definitely feel safe on set and they do everything with caution and sanitizer and wipe everything down.”

For more from Christina, pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly.

New episodes of Christina on the Coast begin on HGTV Thursday, August 6, at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Carly Sloane