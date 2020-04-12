Wellness warrior! Christina Anstead has had to switch up her routine during the coronavirus outbreak, but she’s still committed to keeping up her healthy lifestyle.

The Wellness Remodel author, 36, told Us Weekly exclusively that she’s working hard to “refocus and try to stay positive” amid this uncertain time — and that includes staying on track with her diet and workouts.

“Obviously, everybody’s in a very different situation than we were a month ago. We’re at home and we’re all busy, but we definitely have more time to do things at home than we did before,” the Selling Sunset star told Us on Friday, April 3. “What we’re doing here right now and what I’m doing my kids is actually really cooking together, doing more projects together, doing exercises together.”

Though her day to day wellness regimen has become “a little bit different” given the circumstances, Anstead admitted that it’s helpful for her to “have a plan” for what she and her family will eat each week.

“It just leaves out like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m starving, there’s nothing to eat. I’m gonna order pizza,’ right?” the Christina On the Coast star explained. “I see people snacking on all this junk and like, we don’t want to come out of this being like, ‘Gosh, I really wish, you know, a month or two ago was sitting there eating all this junk all day long.'”

The HGTV personality has been enjoying quality time with her husband of more than one year, Ant Anstead, and their 7-month-old son, Hudson, amid the pandemic — and has even bonded with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa‘s new girlfriend, Heather Rae Young over recipes and diet tips. Christina and El Moussa, 38, split in December 2016 after nearly 10 years of marriage and share daughter Taylor, 9, and son Brayden, 4. Despite their breakup, the exes are doing their best to keep a positive environment for their kids during quarantine.

“I feel like you could either look at this in a really negative way or you could just try to look at this, as far as like, ‘OK, I have this time right now. How can I shift my mind and try to make things more positive?’ Especially for people around us and people that we live with,” Anstead told Us.

Christina and Cara Clark’s book, The Wellness Remodel: A Guide to Rebooting How You Eat, Move and Feed Your Soul, is available on Tuesday, April 14.

With reporting by Carly Sloane