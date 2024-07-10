Christina Hall enjoys splitting her time between California and Tennessee — but would she ever officially leave behind the ocean for the country?

“Not anytime soon,” Hall, 40, exclusively told Us Weekly of a possible full-time move to Tennessee, where she films HGTV’s Christina in the Country.

Hall, who also hosts Christina on the Coast in her home state of California, noted that if she did uproot her life in the Golden State, she’d “always have to have a place by the beach” to come back to.

“The soonest I would ever do anything like that would be when all the kids graduate high school, so a long way away,” she laughed, referring to her three children, Taylor, 13, Brayden, 8, and Hudson, 4. (Hall shares Taylor and Brayden with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and son Hudson with ex-husband Ant Anstead.)

Hall explained, “I’m very much a weather person,” adding that she would “miss” California a lot if she lived in Tennessee year-round.

For now, the designer has the best of both worlds as she renovates homes in coastal Southern California and rural Tennessee for HGTV. Hall works alongside husband Joshua Hall in her countrified show, but usually designs solo for Christina on the Coast, which is beginning season 5 on Thursday, July 11.

“I’m born and raised in Orange County, and I feel like the styles here are more my style,” Christina told Us, revealing that Christina on the Coast speaks more to her personality.

Although she said the “country is fun,” when she pointed out that there is a more “specific style” she has to follow.

Christina noted that when she designs for her Christina in the Country clients they are less likely to step “out of their comfort zone.” She described the aesthetic as “a little bit more homey, a little bit more girly” with “country flair.”

The Christina on the Coast homeowners, however, are “more playful” and “nothing [is] cookie cutter,” she revealed. Christina teased that her season 5 projects are “a lot more bold.”

She added of the new season: “I really wanted to do big projects and luckily, we got some really big ones, basically entire homes down to the studs. [We’re] really touching the entire part of a lot of these houses [and doing] long remodels that took a year.”

Christina insisted that she does “love the country,” but because she doesn’t live there full time, it’s a “different dynamic” for her professionally. “The coast is my home,” she concluded.

Christina on the Coast returns for season 5 on HGTV Thursday, July 11, at 9 p.m. ET. New episodes are available to stream the same day on Max.

With reporting by Andrea Simpson