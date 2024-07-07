Christina Hall has become one of HGTV’s biggest stars, but being a mom remains her most coveted title.

“My relationship with [my daughter] Taylor‘s very, very strong,” Hall, 40, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, July 2, while promoting the new season of Christina on the Coast.

The reality star, who shares Taylor, 13, and son Brayden, 8, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, revealed that her biggest “mom win” lately has been “communicating with Taylor,” who is now in middle school. (Hall also shares son Hudson, 4, with ex-husband Ant Anstead.)

“There’s friend dynamics [at this age] and there’s little dramas,” Hall explained, noting that her friendship with Taylor became even more evident when her daughter wrote her a Mother’s Day card earlier this year.

She gushed, “[It] was so nice and so special and just made me feel so good about just being her mom and parenting in general.”

Christina, who wed Joshua Hall in 2022, told Us that her mother-daughter time with Taylor often includes the teen’s friends, too.

“I love just having the kids over to our house. They have a lot of sleepovers, like, every weekend or every other weekend here,” she said. “We have, like, six girls over all just sleeping in one room and then [going in] the jacuzzi together and riding their e-bikes around.”

Christina called the hangouts “super cute,” adding that their mother-daughter bond isn’t the only relationship she is proud of as a mom.

The Christina in the Country star told Us that Brayden has become her “little clown full of energy” and is “super funny.” Hudson, meanwhile, is “so smart and silly” and keeps everyone “on our toes.”

She revealed that despite her kids’ age differences, they “all get along so well and love each other.” That warmth also extends to her dynamic with each child.

Christina explained that it’s all the “little things” that her kids do that make her feel loved, including “wanting to spend time with” her at home.

“I feel like just in general, how often the kids just come up and hug me [makes me proud],” she continued. “And the boys, too, [they] just say ‘I love you’ [all the time].”

While Christina is happy to be a working mom — she is teaming up with Josh, 43, and ex-husband Tarek, 42, and his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, for the upcoming series The Flip Off — she confessed that her biggest parenting challenge is “dividing time.”

“I think all my kids’ love language is quality one-on-one time,” she shared. “So it’s just making sure that [you’re] taking time to take them on special, different dates and really just asking them, ‘Hey, you know, this summer, let’s each pick three things we wanna do.’ And making sure that I do those things with them.”

Apart from hosting middle school sleepovers and carving out one-on-one time with her boys, Christina is excited to share a new season of Christina on the Coast with fans this month.

“I really wanted big projects. When the show first started, it was only 30 minutes, so we only had time to do, like, two spaces,” the designer told Us, noting that five seasons later, they have expanded to add more time and more house details.

This season, viewers will see Christina revamp “entire homes down to the studs” and work on “long remodels,” some of which took a year. “I think fans are really gonna like just seeing an entire project come together,” Christina added.

The new season of Christina on the Coast premieres on HGTV Thursday, July 11, at 9 p.m. ET, with each episode available on Max the same day.

With reporting by Andrea Simpson