All are welcome in Christina Hall’s latest family photo.

Before embarking on a fun-filled getaway to Utah, the Christina on the Coast star arrived at an airport on Friday, February 23, with her husband Josh Hall and her three kids.

While waiting in the terminal, Christina, 40, shared a picture via her Instagram Stories with daughter Taylor, 13, and son Brayden, 8, who she shares with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, 42. Also included in the family photo was her son Hudson, 4, who she co-parents with ex-husband Ant Anstead, 44.

For the impromptu picture, Christina smiled big for the camera as she sported a warm winter coat ideal for her snowy destination. She also flashed the peace sign as Josh, 43, captured the selfie.

The family photo comes more than a week after Heather Rae El Moussa faced backlash from Instagram followers for appearing to leave her stepdaughter Taylor out of a Valentine’s Day post on social media.

When celebrating the holiday on February 14, the Selling Sunset alum shared a photo addressed to her husband, Tarek, son Tristan and stepson Brayden.

“Happy Valentine’s day to my boys T, T & B ❤️👼🏻 I have never felt so much love in my life,” Heather wrote in the caption. “All 3 keep me on my toes but I wouldn’t want it any other way. I am so thankful to have you as my husband my best friend and my partner @therealtarekelmoussa.”

After social media followers began questioning why Taylor was absent from the holiday post, Heather appeared to address the chatter in a separate photo post with her stepdaughter.

“We close your ears to the pettiness,” Heather, 36, captioned an Instagram Story the following day. “We strive for positivity only. My girl knows she’s my #1 gal.”

Heather previously shined a light on the “strong relationship” she has with her stepkids during an exclusive interview with Us Weekly in June 2023.

Although she only sees them 50 percent of the time, Heather said she has been able to build a bond that doesn’t always take center stage.

“I don’t favor any of the children more than the others. They’re all important to me and I love them so much. And I wouldn’t be a mommy if I didn’t have Taylor and Brayden,” she said at the time. “People don’t understand my relationship with Taylor and Brayden. It’s OK. I know my strong relationship with them and how much we love each other, and I know what a devoted stepmom I am, and that’s all that matters.”

Christina herself also explained why Taylor may not always be featured on social media.

When posting a mother-daughter photo on Instagram in December 2023, the HGTV star acknowledged Taylor’s preferences by captioning her post: “Proof that Taylor still exists. ‘No photos please.’ … teenagers.”