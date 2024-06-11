Influencer Claudia Oshry has a hot take about the trend of musicians pausing their performances to help fans in the crowd.

“OK, I want to say something and I know people are going to come for me but I have to say it,” the 29-year-old, known to fans as Girl With No Job, said in a TikTok video on Monday, June 10. “Do we feel like musicians — touring musicians — these days are stopping the show a lot to make sure fans are OK?”

The “Toast” podcast host hinted that stars might be “doing it a little too much,” adding, “Maybe people are just doing it for attention now.”

Oshry continued to criticize the “trope,” claiming, “Like, [it’s] a way to get news articles written about you. And it’s, like, not genuine and the people are fine. Do we feel that way?”

Fans rushed to the comments section to put in their two cents. “This is exactly why I love a seated floor section,” one user wrote, while another added, “Thank you SO much for saying this.”

A third user wrote, “I saw Dillon Francis a couple of years ago and he did this!”

Over the past few weeks alone, several artists have stopped in the middle of their concerts to ensure fans are comfortable in the crowd. In some cases, fans have experienced medical emergencies, and musicians have had to flag down security guards for assistance.

During a recent Eras Tour concert at the Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland, Taylor Swift paused her performance when an audience member appeared to be in trouble.

“We need help right in front of me, please, right in front of me,” she said on Friday, June 7, according to a video shared via social media. “Gonna keep playing until we notice where it is. Right there. I’m just gonna keep playing ’til somebody helps them, then I’m gonna keep singing the song.”

The following night, Swift, 34, interrupted her set four separate times, indicating from the stage where the stadium staff needed to help out.

Earlier this month, Justin Timberlake halted his show at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, to assist a fan in need while singing “Cry Me a River.”

“House lights up, thank you!” Timberlake, 43, told his crew members in a video from the concert. “Sorry, everybody. One second … we need some assistance right here, about five rows back.”

Timberlake was soon informed that the situation was not serious. “Are we OK? No, no problem!” Timberlake said at the time.

While it seems like a recent trend, artists have been looking out for their fans’ safety for years. SZA stopped one of her Good Days concerts in 2021 after noticing a woman’s eyes roll back in the crowd.

“Hold on! OK, real quick, is everybody OK in here? In the back, are you good?” she asked the audience. “Are you sure that you’re good? Are you good? I just want to see faces, smiles, and hands so I’m clear. OK, OK, sorry, sorry, sorry, from the top real quick! She scared me so much.”