Coldplay has extended their residency at London’s Wembley Stadium to 10 concerts, meaning that they will surpass Taylor Swift’s current record.

Swift, 34, became the first solo artist to play at Wembley eight times in a single tour after bringing The Eras Tour to London this summer. Swift performed for sold-out crowds at the venue throughout June and August.

Coldplay — which features Chris Martin, Guy Berryman, Phil Harvey, Will Champion and Jonny Buckland — was initially slated to follow suit with the same number of shows in August 2025 on their Music of the Spheres tour. The band announced on Thursday, September 26, that they added two more performances.

“Due to phenomenal demand in the presale, ninth and tenth Wembley Stadium shows have just been announced, for 7 & 8 September, 2025,” an Instagram statement read. “The presale for these extra shows will begin at 2.30pm BST today, to those with presale access. The presale for the first eight Wembley shows has now ended. The general sale for all UK shows will begin tomorrow at 9am BST.”

Of course, there’s no bad blood between Coldplay and Swift. Martin, 47, frequently covered Swift’s hits during the summer leg of his band’s tour.

During their August 21 show in Vienna, Martin performed “Love Story” with opening act Maggie Rogers as a tribute to Swift’s fans who were unable to attend The Eras Tour due to a thwarted terrorist plot. (Tour organizers canceled the shows days in advance after the threat was discovered. Swift returned to the stage later that month for her last five shows at Wembley.)

“If this is not good, please don’t put it on YouTube because I don’t want to get in trouble with Taylor,” Martin quipped on stage. “And if you could sing with us, that would be wonderful.”

In July, Martin dedicated his song “Everglow” to Swift in Germany. Swift had performed in Gelsenkirchen, Hamburg and Munich that same month.

“This is for Taylor Swift because she left town,” he joked. “This is for all of you who feel sad today because Taylor had to go to the next city. So we sing this love song, this heartbreak song, and send it to Taylor wherever she is today.”

The feeling is mutual for Swift, who once credited Martin for her decision to join The Voice as a “mega-mentor” in 2014.

“I’d seen that Chris Martin had done it and Chris is one of my favorite frontman of one of my favorite bands,” Swift told E! News at the time. “So I went and researched what he had done … and when NBC reached out to me, I thought you had to watch people and tell them whether they’re good or bad and it’s not that at all. It’s much more interesting and fun and kind of freestyle than that. So I’m having the best time!”