Chris Martin Jokingly Thanks Taylor Swift for Leaving Germany

Coldplay’s leading man, Chris Martin, is sending a big thank you to Taylor Swift.

While beginning to play the band’s track “Everglow” on the piano at their concert in Düsseldorf, Germany on Saturday, July 20, Martin shared a message for the “Fortnight” singer and even dedicated the song to her.

“This is for Taylor Swift because she left town,” Martin said in a fan-captured video from the show. “This is for all of you who feel sad today because Taylor had to go to the next city. So we sing this love song, this heartbreak song, and send it to Taylor wherever she is today.”

Martin’s tribute comes after Swift, 34, performed three shows less than an hour away in Gelsenkirchen. However, the pop star isn’t done spreading the Eras Tour love in Germany just yet. She has stops in Hamburg and Munich before she heads to the next country.

While Martin was busy thanking Swift, she was dishing out some “thank you’s” of her own, taking to social media to celebrate her latest album and the major milestone it just hit.

“I also wanted to say to everyone who’s supported The Tortured Poets Department,” Swift wrote in an Instagram post on Saturday, July 20. “I am completely blown away by what you’ve done – it stayed at #1 for the first 12 weeks of its release and that’s never happened to an album of mine before, not even close!!”

Swift dropped TTPD in April in the middle of her Eras tour run. The breakup album is presumed to be inspired by her respective splits from Joe Alwyn and Matty Healy. The spring record spawned a new section of the tour when the European leg of the concerts kicked off in May, with Swift including tracks from TTPD.

Her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, has been vocal about his support for the revamped tour.

“It was fun, it was a blast. I had a blast at Tay’s show. Her new rendition of The Eras Tour, I suggest everybody go see it,” the NFL player said during an episode of his “New Heights” podcast in May. “It has her new Tortured Poets Department, a handful of those songs in the new show, which means there’s a new segment and new lights and new dancing, new everything to the f—king show. I suggest everybody get out there and see [her]. It is absolutely unbelievable.”