



Hard feelings? Colton Underwood reflected on his experience as the Bachelor and revealed how it will influence his proposal to girlfriend Cassie Randolph.

The reality star, 27, opened up about the ordeal during an Instagram Story Q&A on Friday, December 20. “NOT a ‘get engaged’ q but do u still have the Neil Lane ring from the bachelor?” a fan asked.

Underwood noted that he “never actually got a ring” from production, given that he did not propose to Randolph, 24, during season 23 of the ABC dating series. He then took the opportunity to shade the franchise. “But when the time is right I’ll buy a nice ring with no strings on it,” he wrote.

The former NFL player has not picked out the perfect bauble just yet, however. He told another fan that he will pop the question “after I buy a ring.”

Underwood also mentioned that he and Randolph will not be celebrating Christmas together. “We are both going home for the holidays,” he explained. “I’ll be in Denver. She will be in NoCal.”

The couple fell in love during The Bachelor but skipped a proposal after the grad student expressed hesitation about getting engaged. Jimmy Kimmel gifted them with a Neil Lane ring during a March appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! because he felt they “got cheated” by the show.

Us Weekly exclusively reported in September that an engagement could be imminent for the pair. “Colton has talked about proposing to Cassie sometime in the next few months, but he knows that she is not in a rush to get married,” a source revealed at the time. “She was pretty hesitant about their relationship at first, but she ultimately fell for Colton and now loves him.”

While Underwood is “head over heels in love” with Randolph, she still has fears about getting married. “At the moment, he definitely has stronger feelings than she does,” the insider added. “Cassie grew up with very traditional values. The thought of taking the next step in their relationship scares her at times because she is still very young.”

The speech pathologist assured Us in September that she and the Bachelor in Paradise alum “are 100 percent on the same page,” noting: “We’re in a good spot.”