



Speaking out. When Colton Underwood weighed in on the feud between Blake Horstmann and Caelynn Miller-Keyes, he recognized the Bachelor in Paradise stars’ faults amid the drama.

“I think that — for both of them — they both probably didn’t go about this in the best way. They both made mistakes,” Underwood, 27, exclusively told Us Weekly at the “Lose Your Vegenity” event with MorningStar Farms in New York City on Wednesday, August 21. “They both could have handled it better. I think they both can admit that right now. I just, personally, want to see both of them come together at the end of this, whether it’s at the reunion or after the show, to be there to support and wish each other well.”

Underwood noted that Horstmann, 30, and Miller-Keyes, 24, “don’t have to be best friends” nor do they “have to get along.” However, he stated that he thought “the support is important.”

The drama started at Stagecoach Musical Festival in April. At the three-day event, the Colorado native hooked up with his Bachelor in Paradise costars Kristina Schulman and Miller-Keyes on back-to-back nights.

When the former pageant girl entered Paradise, she promptly brought up her beef with Horstmann — who was pursuing Tayshia Adams and Hannah Godwin shortly after his arrival. She claimed that he had tried to keep their pre-show involvement a “secret.”

After receiving backlash for his behavior, Horstmann leaked screenshots of his text messages with Miller-Keyes to his Instagram Stories. He claimed that he had “no other choice.”

Though he deleted the posts, the Virginia native defended herself on Instagram by stating that “the ‪5 am‬ text exchange that Blake chose to share is not an accurate representation of our past relationship.”

Underwood admitted that he was aware of Horstmann and Miller-Keyes’ situation prior to it unraveling on the summer spinoff since he “was at Stagecoach and Cassie [Randolph] was there.” Yet he has tried to remain neutral during the feud since he is “friends” with both parties.

“To be honest with you, I’ve stayed completely out of the incident. Same with Cass,” he continued to tell Us. “I mean, Cass has been there for Caelynn to be an ear and she’s been an awesome girlfriend of hers to support her. I’ve tried to be there for Blake as well. So we’re sort of just playing neutral right now and just hanging out.”

Bachelor in Paradise airs on ABC Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!