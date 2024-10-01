Johnny Gaudreau’s former Columbus Blue Jackets teammates continue to show their support for the late hockey star’s family.

More than a dozen players as well as their wives and girlfriends attended a 2nd birthday celebration for Johnny’s daughter, Noa, on Monday, September 30, which touched the heart of Johnny’s wife, Meredith Gaudreau.

“We love you all,” Meredith wrote via Instagram alongside a picture from the party. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart 💙really special group that will forever be family to me and my babies.”

Johnny signed a seven-year contract with Columbus in July 2022 after spending the first nine seasons of his professional career with the Calgary Flames.

Related: Columbus Blue Jackets’ Johnny Gaudreau and Wife Meredith Gaudreau’s Relationship Timeline Courtesy of Meredith Gaudreau/Instagram Johnny Gaudreau and his wife, Meredith Gaudreau, were married for three years before his untimely death. Meredith was Johnny’s No. 1 fan on the ice as he played for the Columbus Blue Jackets. “Last game of the season tonight 🥲. Love our guy so much 💙❤️ ,” she wrote via Instagram […]

Meredith — who is currently pregnant with the couple’s third baby — also shares son Johnny, 7 months, with her late husband.

Johnny and his brother Matthew Gaudreau were struck and killed by a suspected drunk driver while riding their bikes in Oldmans Township, New Jersey on August 29, the day before their younger sister Katie’s wedding.

Meredith showed off a bevy of pictures from Noa’s big day via her Instagram Story, including time with aunts Katie and Kristen, a piñata game and a photo op with some Disney princesses.

Recently, Meredith admitted she was having a difficult time adjusting to her new reality with the hockey season about to begin.

“It’s been really hard watching hockey start up and seeing how different my life is now,” Meredith wrote via Instagram on September 20 alongside an old video interview with Johnny. “My whole life was taking care of John and our kids. It’s all I ever wanted.”

The NHL regular season begins Friday, October 4, with the Blue Jackets opening play Thursday, October 10, against the Minnesota Wild.

Related: Columbus Blue Jackets Share Emotional Johnny Gaudreau Pregame Tribute The Columbus Blue Jackets’ first home game of the 2024-25 season was an emotional one as the organization honored left wing Johnny Gaudreau, who was killed in an accident during the offseason. The team shared a video tribute to their late teammate on the Nationwide Arena scoreboard before the game, with fans and players observing […]

During her eulogy at Johnny and Matthew’s memorial service, Meredith said she had plans to make sure her children followed in their father’s athletic footsteps.

“John, I promise to have baby Johnny on skates soon and to be a dedicated hockey mom that drives any distance to all the tournaments,” she said at the September 9 service, held at St. Mary Magdalen Parish outside Philadelphia. “I’ll wake up early for the games, even if that means baby Johnny shows up in Winnie the Pooh pajamas and sleeps on the bench, just like you did.”

Earlier this month, Noa proved that she also has hockey in her blood. Johnny’s sister Katie shared a video via her Instagram Story of Noa playing floor hockey on September 16.

“Noa loves her Aunt Katie 🤍,” read the caption on the video.