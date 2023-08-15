Comedian Jared Freid joins Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast to recap Charity Lawson’s Men Tell All — and isn’t afraid to joke about the flaws in the reunion special.

“I’ve never been a Men Tell All / Women Tell All fan. Bloopers? I hate them,” he declared. “I hate them because I don’t want these people in on the joke. It’s really not a good play — it’s not from a good place that I don’t like the bloopers. It’s me being like, ‘No, you don’t get to laugh at yourself. No, we laugh at you.’”

When talking about Charity’s contestant Sean asking for the seat next to the season 20 lead, Freid quipped: “The whole Sean thing was cringe-worthy. You’re watching this guy. You’re like, ‘I know what you’re doing, you want your moment — you’re allowed to have your moment if we want to hear about your moments. You would have been on the couch if we want to join the couch!”

For Freid, “villain” Brayden was a standout.

“I don’t think Brandon’s told one lie,” he said. “I’ve actually appreciated him the whole season. He’s kind of old school, like, reality TV to me. He came in totally himself for what he wanted to be.”

Freid’s passion for The Bachelor has prompted his pals to suggest the show as an option for him to find The One — a concept he pokes fun at in his new Netflix special, which started streaming on Tuesday, August 15.

“How about you fix me up with your friend from college? A better option than your college friend that you talk to every day that’s single!” he said. “I talked about The Bachelor a little bit and really relating it to [the] reality [of dating] because that’s how we watch the show. We put ourselves in the shoes of the person going through whatever they’re going through, and we go, ‘How would I have handled it?’”

Other topics covered in the special include breakups, dating apps, gender reveal parties and body issues.

“It’s really a snapshot of my life [in] December 2022 and the frustrations that I think are relatable for anyone that’s single at really any adult age,” Freid noted. “I really am proud of it. I want people to go enjoy it.”

37 and Single is streaming now. For Freid’s full recap of the Men Tell All, listen to the “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast: