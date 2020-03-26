Brushing up! Courteney Cox revealed that she has been been binge-watching Friends during the coronavirus quarantine so that she can excel at trivia.

“I keep getting asked all these questions about Friends,” the actress, 55, said on the Jimmy Kimmel Live! YouTube show on Wednesday, March 25. “People ask me to do trivia things … and I don’t even remember being on the show. I have such a bad memory. I remember loving, obviously, everybody there and having fun, and I remember certain times in my life that I was there. But I don’t remember episodes. I would never pass. I fail every test.”

With that said, Cox explained that she “decided to binge-watch Friends” because “people love the show so much.” She told Jimmy Kimmel that she “just started season 1” before exclaiming, “It’s really good!”

The late-night host, 52, asked the Cougar Town alum how she has been watching the NBC sitcom now that it is no longer streaming on Netflix, to which she replied, “I bought it on Amazon Prime.”

Kimmel then decided to put Cox to the test by having her play a virtual round of trivia with his superfan cousin Anthony. To help out the Golden Globe nominee, only questions about her Friends character, Monica Geller, were asked. Still, Anthony came out on top, beating Cox with a score of 5-0.

During her time chatting with Kimmel, the Scream star confirmed that she and her former Friends castmates Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and Lisa Kudrow were supposed to film their HBO Max reunion special earlier in the week but it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We did speak with the producer one time and we had a meeting, except for David Schwimmer, who was in New York,” she said of their preparations for the special. “We were all in the same room, which was really fun.”

Although filming has been delayed, the special is still expected to premiere in May when all 236 episodes of Friends become available on the streaming platform.

