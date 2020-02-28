Courteney-Cox-Suggests-Recasting-Timothee-Chalamet-as-Joey-on-‘Friends’

How you doin’? Courteney Cox has thought about her dream cast for a Friends reboot and she has one particular actor in mind for the role of Joey — Timothée Chalamet.

“Timothée Chalamet can be Joey,” the Cougar Town alum, 55, said on the Thursday, February 27, episode of Kevin Nealon‘s YouTube series, Hiking With Kevin. “He’s so great.”

While a Friends reboot has yet to be announced, Cox will join her former costars Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc for an unscripted special on HBO Max.

“Guess you could call this the one where they all got back together — we are reuniting with David, Jennifer, Courteney, Matt, Lisa and Matthew for an HBO Max special that will be programmed alongside the entire ‘Friends’ library,” Kevin Reilly, chief content officer, HBO Max and president, TBS, TNT, and truTV, announced in a statement on February 21. “I became aware of Friends when it was in the very early stages of development and then had the opportunity to work on the series many years later and have delighted in seeing it catch on with viewers generation after generation.”

All of the cast members — sans 50-year-old Perry — shared the news via Instagram with a throwback photo of the crew captioned, “It’s happening.”

The special will be one of the few times that the Friends cast have reunited since the series ended in 2004 after a 10-year run.

Cox revealed during Hiking With Kevin that she and Aniston, 51, Kudrow, 56, Schwimmer, 53, LeBlanc, 52, and Perry don’t get together that often.

“You know what, the ideal for me — and we just actually recently did this — and it took forever,” she said. “I don’t remember how many years it was, maybe 15 years. We finally all got together and had dinner. When we get together — and it doesn’t happen very often, like twice since we ended the show — it’s just the most fun. We laugh so hard.”

The special and all 236 episodes of the series will be available to subscribers at the launch of HBO Max in May.