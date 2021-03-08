Thankful. Jason Sudeikis gave his ex-fiancée, Olivia Wilde, a shout-out at the 2021 Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday, March 7.

When accepting the award for Best Comedy Series for Ted Lasso, the show’s creator gushed about his ex, with whom he shares son Otis, 6, and daughter Daisy, 4, four months after the couple split.

“Holy smokes,” Sudeikis, 45, said before giving his cast and crew a massive thank you for their work. “I want to thank my folks, Dan and Kathy. I want to thank my sisters, Kristin and Lizzie.”

The Saturday Night Live alum continued his speech by sending love to his kids before pointing out his ex, 36, was an integral part in getting the show made.

“I want to thank their mom, Otis and Daisy’s mom, Olivia, who had the initial idea to do this as a TV show,’” he said. “She was like, ‘You and Bill [Lawrence] and Joe [Kelly] love doing that so much you should do it as a TV show. I was, like, ‘No.’ She was right.”

Sudeikis, who also took home the Critics’ Choice Award for Best Actor in a Comedy Series, added: “This has been a whack ass year and this thing has been a wonderful vessel to hear people’s stories of forgiveness of redemption and healing.”

During the Zoom press room, the actor said he was wearing a sweatshirt for the fictional high school featured in Booksmart, which Wilde directed and he made a cameo in. Sudeikis previously wore a tie-dye sweatshirt for the virtual 2021 Golden Globes earlier this month which went viral.

Us Weekly confirmed in November 2020 that the former couple had called it quits earlier that year after nine years of dating. The Booksmart director was spotted with Harry Styles, who is an actor in her film Don’t Worry Darling, two months later when the pair attended the former One Direction singer’s manager’s wedding in California.

A source later told Us, “Olivia called off the engagement in early November but only after she already had gotten close to Harry. Whether Harry knows it or not, he was a reason for the split.”

The source claimed that the separation and new romance “blindsided” Sudeikis and left him “devastated.”

A second source, however, said “Harry was in no way the reason for their split.”

The Horrible Bosses actor, for his part, has recently been linked to actress Keeley Hazell. A source told Us, however, that “he and Keeley are not dating,” adding that “He’s still really heartbroken” over his breakup with Wilde.